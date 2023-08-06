Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 60/40 Portfolio: Regaining Its Appeal

Aug. 06, 2023 4:10 AM ETSP500, SPX
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
701 Followers

Summary

  • Rising stock/bond correlations reduced diversification benefits for the 60/40 portfolio in 2022.
  • Analysis suggests that the elevated correlations are likely temporary and the 60/40 portfolio will regain its appeal.
  • Higher fixed income yields and falling stock/bond correlations have restored the 60/40 portfolio's historical reputation for risk-adjusted returns.

Data document graph chart report marketing research development planning management strategy analysis financial accounting. Business office concept.

Perawit Boonchu

With rising stock/bond correlations reducing diversification benefits, the 60/40 portfolio suffered a historically bad run in 2022. However, an analysis of inflation and growth dynamics suggests that the elevated correlations are likely temporary, and that, combined with higher fixed income yields in

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
701 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.