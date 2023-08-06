Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PepsiCo: A Long-Term Portfolio Anchor, But Not At A Fair Price

Aug. 06, 2023 5:09 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)KO, MNST
Miguel Daban profile picture
Miguel Daban
5 Followers

Summary

  • PepsiCo's revenue mix is evolving positively, with potential for higher margins in the food segment.
  • Good capital allocation and return to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
  • Valuation is a challenge, but the company's strong management and growth prospects make it a hold.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Miguel Daban as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

San Francisco Approves Ordinance For Health Warnings For Sugary Soda Ads

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

This article was written by

Miguel Daban profile picture
Miguel Daban
5 Followers
I am a young enthusiast for investment. I like companies with strong competitive advantages, aligned management teams, high FCF generation, and high ROIC with many reinvestment possibilities. I am looking for the best businesses in the world in order to create a long term portfolio that can outperform the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.