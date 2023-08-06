vandervliet93

Introduction

I wanted to write this article for a while, but I never found the right moment. That has changed now, as shares of the FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) are up 52% year-to-date after rallying 85% from their 52-week lows. That's a mighty impressive performance.

While FedEx's performance is impressive, its stock price is barely above its 2018 highs. The 2020 stock price slump pushed its share price back to 2014 levels.

In this article, I want to discuss FedEx's attractiveness as a dividend growth stock and explain why I would opt for alternatives, as much as I like and respect the company behind the FDX ticker.

As this is a somewhat bearish article, I have to say that I'm not writing this to get anyone to sell their FDX shares or to use clickbait to lure in upset FDX investors.

It's just my opinion from a risk/reward point of view, which may add some value to your own research process.

So, let's get to it!

FedEx Isn't Half Bad - But Is It Good Enough?

With a market cap of $66 billion, FedEx isn't just the biggest Integrated Freight & Logistics player in the world, but it is also one of the most advanced.

Founded in 1997 by Frederik Smith, who served two tours in Vietnam in the Marine Corps, the company provides services to more than 220 nations that account for 99% of global GDP.

The company has segments like FedEx Ground, which focuses on small-package ground deliveries for businesses and residential addresses, it has major less-than-truckload ("LTL") operations, and its airplanes fly under the FedEx Express banner.

To make all of this more efficient, the company introduced one FedEx, a consolidation strategy merging FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services, and other subsidiaries into a unified entity.

This initiative, set for full implementation in June 2024, will enhance efficiency and drive the DRIVE transformation program, especially Network 2.0, a multi-year project focused on refining package pickup, transport, and delivery across the US and Canada.

Efficiency is one of the reasons why the company managed to do so well in a highly competitive environment. After all, I doubt that there are a lot of industries that are more competitive than transportation. Costs are high, customer demand is cyclical, and competition is fierce.

In this case, I also need to add that I've worked on a number of research projects for private clients (often high net worth) in the past. Whenever we discussed transportation, we used FedEx as a benchmark - where appropriate.

Since the 1980s, the company has grown its revenue to more than $90 billion, with net income working its way to $4 billion.

These numbers are mighty impressive and indicate 5,200% total growth - for both financial indicators.

However, they reveal one major weakness: fragile margins.

Looking at the chart below, we see that revenue growth is consistent, only interrupted by the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

Minor changes in demand and input costs have a major impact on net income, which can also be seen in the company's stock price history.

Going back to 1986, FDX shares have returned 8.5% per year. That's certainly not bad, as it turned $10 thousand into $211 thousand. However, during this period, the S&P 500 has returned 10.8%, resulting in a final balance of $472 thousand. Furthermore, because of its cyclical behavior, FDX had a standard deviation of 30%, which is twice the volatility of the S&P 500. Hence, it has a very poor risk/adjusted return (Sharpe Ratio) of just 0.32.

Furthermore, as the chart in the introduction showed, volatility has increased in recent years.

For example, initially, the pandemic was a major headwind. However, it quickly turned into a major tailwind as package demand exploded, and pricing allowed for even faster revenue growth.

Nonetheless, over the past five years, FDX shares have returned 3.5% per year with a standard deviation of 38%, 800 basis points above its 50ish-year average.

Now, the company is in a tough spot again.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023:

The FedEx Ground segment witnessed a 2% year-on-year revenue decrease due to a 6% volume decline, offset by a 5% yield increase driven by surcharges and product mix.

FedEx Express experienced a 13% year-on-year revenue drop, primarily due to parcel volume declines in the US and a substantial reduction in US freight pounds from a key customer shift in strategy.

International export volumes were also down 4% year-on-year. FedEx Freight saw an 18% revenue decrease, largely attributed to an 18% volume decline.

Furthermore, the company's yields are falling by normalized fuel surcharges and shifting customer demand (between priority and economy services), causing the company to put more effort into improving network flexibility and efficiencies to create better customer relationships for incremental revenue.

The chart below shows volume trends, which confirm the poor outlook given by consumer sentiment.

Having said that, the company is somewhat upbeat (given the circumstances) when it looks into FY2024.

For the 2024 fiscal year, FedEx projects an adjusted earnings per share range of $16.50 to $18.50, considering potential scenarios. External factors like economic activity, trade, inventory restocking, and e-commerce development are all volatile and major drivers of revenue.

In a consistent demand scenario, flattish revenue is anticipated, with FY2024 adjusted EPS toward the low end of the range.

A macroeconomic improvement could lead to modest volume growth and a low single-digit revenue increase, potentially pushing adjusted EPS to the higher end of the range.

While I believe that macro headwinds could cause the company to miss its estimates, it needs to be said that the company is improving areas that come with significant shareholder benefits.

For example, the company's 2024 capital spending is expected to be $5.7 billion, less than 6.5% of total revenue. Due to these improvements, the company hiked its dividend by 10% and announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.

Having said that, the current dividend yield is 1.9%. The five-year average annual dividend growth rate is 24%.

The payout ratio is just 32%.

As a result, the stock has a good-looking dividend scorecard.

However, I expect dividend growth to weaken significantly as the strong post-pandemic tailwinds are gone.

Valuation & Alternatives

Using the company's guidance, FDX is trading at 15.0x FY2024 earnings. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.5x. Both are fairly valued. So, even after the recent 85% rally, FDX shares are not overvalued.

Given economic risks, I think stocks are fairly valued, which is reflected in the fact that they are trading exactly at the current consensus price target.

Having said that, I believe the risk is to the downside. Inflation is increasingly perceived to be sticky, leading to the belief that the Fed may have to keep rates elevated for longer - even if economic growth is starting to show serious cracks.

Hence, it is likely that investors will have to price in more weakness, which could lead to another correction.

With all of this in mind, there are a few alternatives investors can consider.

In the transportation industry, I would only pick stocks with wide moats. In this case, I prefer railroads, like Union Pacific (UNP), which is currently my largest investment. As I discussed in this article, the company has a new CEO, who is expected to improve operations and support the company's strong historical dividend growth streak. With an A-rated balance sheet, the company engages in buybacks and dividends. The current dividend yield is 2.3%, which comes with a 14% five-year average annual dividend growth rate and a 48% payout ratio. UNP is less volatile than FDX, with strong pricing power and a bigger moat. Over the past ten years, it has outperformed FDX by a considerable margin.

Investors who want a direct peer of FedEx might benefit from buying Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL). While the stock comes with a 0.40% dividend yield, the five-year average annual dividend growth rate is 35%, which comes with a 12% payout ratio. This company is an LTL-focused giant with strong pricing power and superior services. However, because this company has done so well recently, I would suggest only buying it after a steep downturn. Here's an in-depth article on the company I recently wrote.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) may not be a transportation stock, but it's an industrial stock, which means it's in the same sector as FDX. I am including this stock because it offers a great long-term risk/reward. The stock has 47 consecutive annual dividend hikes, 14% average annual dividend growth since 2011, and a terrific buyback track record. The company, which produces building materials, is attractively valued and benefiting from secular trends like a lot of building renovation backlog and the need to use next-gen materials for climate and insulation reasons. For more information, I recently covered CSL in this article.

Having said all of this, I have nothing against FDX. I just believe that there are a lot of stocks on the market with better long-term risk/reward profiles. This includes railroads and many other cyclical stocks that have wider moats, strong pricing power, and good shareholder distribution track records.

If I were invested in FDX, I would use recent stock price strength to sell my position and move it into other investments.

Additionally, regardless of alternatives, the risk/reward has gotten unfavorable, as it seems to be unlikely that FedEx can escape consumer weakness anytime soon.

While we've seen an upswing in sentiment, it seems to be just higher-income consumers.

Investors looking for FDX exposure may be better off waiting for a correction opportunity, which I believe might occur within the next six months.

Takeaway

After a deep dive into FedEx, I've come to the conclusion that while the company is impressive and has shown tremendous growth over the years, there are better long-term risk/reward opportunities available in the market.

In light of the recent stock price strength, I believe the risk is skewed to the downside, especially with economic uncertainties and inflation concerns.

For investors seeking alternatives, I recommend considering stocks with wider moats and strong pricing power. Railroads like Union Pacific offer stability and historical dividend growth, while Old Dominion Freight Lines provides a direct peer to FedEx with a focus on less-than-truckload operations. For those open to industrial stocks, Carlisle presents an attractive long-term risk/reward profile, benefiting from secular trends.

While I have nothing against FDX, my opinion suggests that exploring other investment opportunities with better risk-adjusted returns might be a prudent choice.

Investors interested in FDX exposure could wait for a potential correction opportunity in the next six months.