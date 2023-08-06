Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Short Interest Climbs Higher Across The Asia Real Estate Management And Development Sector

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • Falling sales in Asia's real estate sector are causing short interest to increase, putting pressure on property developers.
  • China's property industry, historically a key driver of economic growth, is facing challenges due to softening economic data and increased short selling.
  • Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, the most heavily borrowed stock in the sector, is facing significant debt repayments and liquidity issues.

Modern office building close up in sunlight

CHUNYIP WONG

The percentage of market capitalization on loan across the Asia real estate management and development sector experiences strong increases as property companies in the region come under pressure.

Falling sales across Asia's real estate sector is causing

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.86K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.