Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RXO, Inc. (RXO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 4:42 AM ETRXO, Inc. (RXO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Drew Wilkerson - Chief Executive Officer

James Harris - Chief Financial Officer

Jared Weisfeld - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Thomas Wadewitz - UBS

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to RXO Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Sylvie and I will be your operator for today’s call. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

During this call, the company will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. A discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the company’s SEC filings as well as in its earnings release.

You should refer to a copy of the company’s earnings release in the Investor Relations section on the company’s website for additional important information regarding forward-looking statements and disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures that the company uses when discussing its results.

I will now turn the call over to Drew Wilkerson. Mr. Wilkinson, you may begin.

Drew Wilkerson

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining today’s earnings call. Joining me today in Charlotte are Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Harris; and Chief Strategy Officer, Jared Weisfeld.

I’m pleased with RXO’s performance in the second quarter of 2023 despite the soft freight market. Importantly, we accelerated our market share gains and achieved the goals we laid

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.