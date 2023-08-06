Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Commercial Real Estate Today: A Four-Sector Outlook

Aug. 06, 2023 5:47 AM ETICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, DCMB, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, REZ, REM, RWR, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.06K Followers

Summary

  • Now that individual investors can access direct real estate investments, what should they keep in mind regarding the main US commercial real estate sectors and their respective outlooks?
  • Real wages have increased across the wealth spectrum, but suitable, affordable housing that costs less than 30% of household income is still out of reach for much of the US population, particularly in leading primary markets.
  • The office sector is under well-documented secular pressure and has suffered greatly since the onset of the pandemic.

Architecture details Modern Building Glass facade Exterior

CHUNYIP WONG

Now that individual investors can access direct real estate investments, what should they keep in mind regarding the main US commercial real estate (CRE) sectors and their respective outlooks?

To conclude our series, we analyze the prevailing

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.06K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.