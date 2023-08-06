Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
First Line Of Defense For Assessing Investment Strategy Backtests

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
Summary

  • There are three basic ways to test an investment strategy. Each has its own unique set of pros and cons, but only one is practical.
  • The best approach is to develop a strategy and then run it with real money out of sample for at least 3 to 5 years.
  • The weakest alternative is to develop a strategy on paper and decide if it passes the smell test.
  • The key advantage to historical backtesting: you don’t have to wait years to determine if a strategy is a winner or a dog.

Business analysis stock graph backtest for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

There are three basic ways to test an investment strategy. Each has its own unique set of pros and cons, but only one is practical.

The best approach is to develop a strategy and then

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

