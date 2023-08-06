Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 5:27 AM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Kathy Powers - Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Neil Brinker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mick Lucareli - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley Securities

Tim Moore - EF Hutton

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Modine's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Kathy Powers, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations.

Kathy Powers

Good morning and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Modine's first quarter fiscal 2024 results. I'm joined on this call by Neil Brinker, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mick Lucareli, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

We will be using slides for today’s presentation, which can be accessed either through the webcast link or by accessing the PDF file posted in the Investor Relations section of our website, modine.com.

On Slide 3 is our notice regarding forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements as outlined in our earnings release as well as in our company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Neil.

Neil Brinker

Thank you, Kathy, and good morning, everyone.

This has been an exciting quarter for Modine. First, we delivered another record quarter with 15% top-line growth and adjusted EBITDA of $80.4 million, an increase of 91% from the prior year.

Second, we completed our first acquisition since

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.