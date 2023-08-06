blackdovfx/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is one of the hottest stocks in the U.S. stock market, with a 1,500% stock price appreciation over the past five years. My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is still massively undervalued. The company demonstrates solid execution amid the current challenging environment, which is also a bullish sign for me. Investing in an aggressive growth company like SMCI is inherently substantially risky, but I think the upside potential far outweighs them. That said, the stock is a "Strong buy" for me.

Company information

Super Micro Computer is a Silicon Valley-based company providing accelerated compute platforms for high-performance and high-efficiency server and storage systems tailored for various end markets. These include data centers, cloud computing, AI, 5G, and edge computing.

The company's fiscal year ends on June 30. Server and storage systems represent the major portion of the total sales of SMCI. According to the latest 10-K report, more than 40% of the total sales were generated outside the U.S.

SMCI's latest 10-K report

Financials

The company's financial performance has been solid over the past decade, with an impressive 18% revenue CAGR. Profitability metrics expanded notably over the past ten years, though the operating margin is still razor-thin, and the free cash flow [FCF] margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] is volatile.

Author's calculations

I like the positive trend for the gross margin to expand as the business scales up. If the company sustains its double-digit revenue growth pace over the next decade, there is vast upside potential for profitability metrics. SG&A expenses are at low single digits, meaning that the management should focus on improving operating efficiency because there is a vast potential to expand.

Data by YCharts

Consistent improvement of profitability metrics with impressive revenue growth enabled the company to build a solid financial position. SMCI's balance sheet is in good shape. There is almost no leverage, meaning the company is in a firm net cash position. The covered ratio is substantially high, and liquidity metrics also look sound. A solid balance sheet allows the company to return money to shareholders via stock buybacks.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings were released on May 2, when the company topped consensus revenue estimates but missed on the non-GAAP basis. Revenue declined about 5% YoY due to the challenging environment caused by macroeconomic headwinds. There also was a shortage of key new components for SMCI's new generation platforms, but these issues were resolved by the earnings release date, according to the latest earnings call. It is a strong sign that despite temporary weakness in revenue, profitability metrics demonstrated a solid expansion. The gross margin expanded from 15.6% to 17.6% YoY and the operating margin improved as well, from 6.6% to 7.7%. The expansion of profitability metrics during challenging times is a solid quality sign for me.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming quarterly earnings are scheduled on August 8 and expectations are quite positive. Quarterly revenue is projected by consensus estimates at $1.96 billion, meaning a 19% YoY growth, which is a strong rebound given the revenue decline in the latest quarter. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line with an expansion from $2.62 to $2.92. That said, the previous quarter's challenges are highly likely to be in the rearview window.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I agree with the expected revenue growth pace rebound in the nearest quarters. The company serves end markets expected to grow rapidly in the next decade. AI is the hottest topic in the technology sector, and I expect it to remain the hottest in the foreseeable future. Generative AI solutions help to boost businesses' productivity, i.e., create real value for users even at the early stages of development. Precedence Research forecasts the AI market to increase fivefold over the next decade, meaning a 19% CAGR. That said, the demand for computing capacity will follow the AI industry growth. SMCI's offerings also serve the promising 5G market, expected by grandviewresearch.com to compound at 59% by FY 2030. The cloud computing market's growth has decelerated in recent years, but the potential is still substantial, and the growth is likely to remain at a double-digit trajectory. The cloud computing market is expected to compound at 13% CAGR over the next decade. That said, secular tailwinds are strong for Super Micro Computer. I believe SMCI is well-positioned to benefit from these favorable secular trends. First of all, the company's technological excellence is recognized by semiconductor industry leaders: SMCI company has strong bonds via strategic partnerships with NVIDIA (NVDA), Intel (INTC), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). These partnerships give SMCI a solid competitive advantage because partnerships with such giants are a strong high-quality sign. Second, the company has a strong track record of growth, with significant outperformance of industry growth years in recent years as the business scaled up enough. I like the management's performance as well. Delivering profitability metrics improvement in the current harsh environment is impressive. Recent Big Tech earnings revealed that even technology giants with their hyper-scale struggle to sustain profitability metrics in the current environment, but a relatively small SMCI demonstrates solid resilience. Last but not least, the company's diverse portfolio of end markets also makes it a strong player in the market and makes it more protected from temporary weaknesses in one of the served end markets. It is also crucial to underline that, unlike many companies in the semiconductor industry, SMCI does not face a customer concentration risk. According to the latest 10-K report, no customer represented greater than 10% of total sales.

SMCI's latest earnings presentation

To sum up, I like the company's financial performance in the current uncertain environment. This means that the management is proactive in addressing challenges for the top line. I also consider a rapid rebound in revenue as a solid bullish sign. The company's prudent capital allocation with a strong balance sheet means SMCI is strong enough to weather temporary storms. The company operates in an industry that is highly likely to enjoy long-term trends, and I think the company is well-positioned to capture these secular tailwinds.

Valuation

The stock soared this year with a 300% year-to-date rally. That said, SMCI significantly outperformed the broad U.S. stock market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a low "D" valuation grade because multiples are mostly substantially higher than the sector median and historical averages.

Seeking Alpha

The company does not pay dividends to shareholders. Therefore, I proceed with my valuation analysis with the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. I have consensus revenue estimates available up to FY 2030. For the years beyond, I project a conservative 5% revenue CAGR. Overall, revenue is expected to compound at 14% yearly on average for my base case scenario. The FCF margin has been volatile over the last decade, so I believe that using a TTM level of about 7% would be fair.

Author's calculations

I prefer to be conservative in implementing a modest 50 basis points yearly expansion for the FCF. I use a 10% WACC as a discount rate for my DCF calculations. As you see, despite a massive year-to-date rally, the stock still looks about 90% undervalued.

Author's calculations

A 90% upside potential after a 300% year-to-date rally might look too good to be true, so let me simulate a more conservative scenario with a 10% revenue CAGR.

Author's calculations

Even with a substantially more modest revenue growth assumption, the stock still looks very attractively valued with a 36% upside potential. This looks good, especially considering the company's clean balance sheet with almost no leverage.

Risks to consider

There can be no massive upside potential without massive risks. SMCI is an aggressive growth company and still has a lot to prove to back up its current market capitalization. There is a significant risk that the company might fail to achieve the projected revenue growth trajectory or profitability metrics expansion. Any weak quarterly financial performance or temporary downgrade of guidance is highly likely to lead to investors' disappointment and a massive stock selloff. The stock currently trades at all-time highs, meaning that the risk of a near-term drawdown is far from zero. If it is the case, it can take multiple quarters before the company regains investors' confidence in its future growth prospects.

The company generates a substantial portion of its revenue outside the U.S., meaning that earnings are vulnerable to unfavorable fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. The company's operations and earnings also might be adversely disrupted in case of unfavorable changes in international trade rules and tariffs. Potential escalation in geopolitics can also lead to significant adverse consequences for the company.

As a cutting-edge technology company, SMCI also faces a substantial risk of technology obsolescence. To expand the business life cycle, the management should invest in innovation and ensure the company's patents are legally and properly protected.

Bottom line

To sum up, SMCI is a "Strong buy". The company is well-positioned to absorb secular tailwinds, and it is still massively undervalued. Short-term challenges seem to be in the rearview window, and the upcoming quarter's earnings are expected to be strong. Even if the company faces another challenging quarter in the foreseeable future, its balance sheet is strong enough to weather the storm. I think that the vast upside potential significantly outweighs the risks and uncertainties and makes SMCI a compelling investment opportunity.