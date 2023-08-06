Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Peoples Bancorp: The Cost Of Deposits Is Still Very Low

Aug. 06, 2023 7:13 AM ETPeoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • Peoples Bancorp maintains low deposit costs and a high net interest margin, with no significant concerns in the short term.
  • The acquisition of Limestone brings potential benefits such as cost savings and new strategic locations, but also incurs expenses and a negative impact on diluted EPS.
  • The bank's loan portfolio shows growth in construction loans, but also exposes a significant weight on commercial real estate, which may affect valuation and multiples.

Finance, accounting and fintech, a man on a computer and calculator working out his business budget strategy. Businessman at his office desk, laptop, money management and financial investment online.

PeopleImages

Just as in the previous quarter, Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is keeping the cost of deposits low due to its dominant position in the regions in which it operates, and as a result the net interest margin has not

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.7K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PEBO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.