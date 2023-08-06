Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 6:24 AM ETIDACORP, Inc. (IDA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Forsberg - Director of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Lisa Grow - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Buckham - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Adam Richins - Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Tim Tatum - Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Paul Zimbardo - Bank of America

Chris Ellinghaus - Siebert Williams

Brian Russo - Sidoti

Alex Mortimer - Mizuho

Operator

Welcome to the IDACORP's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and our webcast is live. A replay will be available later today and for the next 12 months on the IDACORP website. [Operator Instructions].

I'll now turn the call over to Justin Forsberg, Director of Investor Relations and Treasurer.

Justin Forsberg

Thank you, David, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you tuning in for our call today. This morning, we issued and posted to IDACORP's website our second quarter 2023 earnings release and the associated Form 10-Q. The slides that accompany today's call are also available on IDACORP's website. We'll refer to those slides by number throughout the call today.

As noted on Slide 2, our discussion today includes forward-looking statements, including earnings guidance, spending forecasts and regulatory plans which reflect our current views on what the future holds, but are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties surrounding the impact of future economic conditions.

This cautionary note is also included in more detail for your review in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today, and we caution against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

As shown on Slide 3, on today's call, we have

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.