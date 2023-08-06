Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 6:42 AM ETVontier Corporation (VNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Edelman - Vice President, Investor Relations

Mark Morelli - President and Chief Executive Officer

Anshooman Aga - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Vontier Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 3, 2023, and the replay will be made available shortly after.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Edelman, Vontier's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Edelman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on the call this morning to discuss our second quarter results. With me today are Mark Morelli, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anshooman Aga, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

You can find both our press release as well as our slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.vontier.com.

Please note that during today's call, we will present certain non-GAAP financial measures. We'll also make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today. We do not assume any obligation to update them. Information regarding these factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.