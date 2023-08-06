Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Berkshire Hathaway Stock: Q2 Earnings Results Blew Away The Bears

Aug. 06, 2023 10:00 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.B8 Comments
Gary Gambino
Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway exceeded low expectations for Q2 as its insurance business, particularly Geico, performed well due to conservative underwriting standards and a focus on profitability.
  • The aviation and automotive businesses in the manufacturing, service, and retail sectors were bright spots, offsetting slowdowns in other areas.
  • Even after a big run in the share price, Berkshire is valued about 1.4 times book value and 13% below intrinsic value, making it a buy for long-term investors.

Warren Buffett Joins Hillary Clinton At Campaign Event In Omaha

Steve Pope

Berkshire Q2 Earnings - Low Expectations Easily Beaten

Many analysts had low expectations headed into Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) first half 2023 results. The preview article here on Seeking Alpha quotes the

Gary Gambino
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, ETN, RTX, ATVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (8)

z
zball
Today, 11:06 AM
Comments (168)
Nice article! Man they gotta do better at the railroad though.
Sand Oaks Research profile picture
Sand Oaks Research
Today, 10:43 AM
Premium
Comments (124)
Thank you. BRK is the best place to hide our cash - Rain or shine. Market and interest rate actions by FED doesn't matter as the management has right action for the environment.
Any idea on Japanese investments and how it is panning out? I could not find this info anywhere.
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Today, 11:07 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.51K)
@Sand Oaks Research they now own about 7%-8% of each of the 5 companies. Since the first announcement on 8/31/2020, the worst total return was from Itochu, up 50%. The best was Marubeni, up 182%.
Fliuj profile picture
Fliuj
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (201)
Buy Buy Buy.
s
snogreen
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (646)
One thing to remember about his subsidiary BHE....forget whatever earnings they show, for now....Buffett has stated several times that BHE is the only division that does not pay parent BRK dividends yearly, and they never have. Buffett is letting BHE build up, grow... it's assets and invests a ton of CAPEX back into BHE...the more investments, CAPEX going in, the lower (flat) the supposed disclosed net earnings are.. Buffett said that he does not expect to ask BHE for any dividend for a number of years out. But eventually, BHE will start paying dividends and it will be a big one annually....and that is not at all in BRK's current valuation...but it will be, someday...perhaps even after WB passes.
Byron Clarke profile picture
Byron Clarke
Today, 11:13 AM
Comments (968)
@snogreen This comment is flawed. CapEx does not reduce reported earnings. The current earnings of BHE are included in the reported numbers for the parent company. BHE not paying a dividend just means the amount of Capital being managed by Greg Abel is increasing and Warren and Charlie are not managing that Capital (directly).
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Today, 11:18 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.51K)
@snogreen agree, BHE will be a nice additional cash flow stream in the future. I disagree that it is not reflected in today’s valuation. Berkshire itself pays no dividend and retains all its earnings for reinvesting in the business (minus a small stream for buybacks). It’s still valued by the market. Valuation is the present value of future cash flows, not just the cash it’s generating at the moment.
n
nashman
Today, 10:15 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.53K)
Great article Gary !
