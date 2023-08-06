4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to gain a big benefit from new AI tools within various business segments. There are very different estimates for the future growth trajectory within the AI industry and there seems to be overhype of this technology. It is important to note the exact businesses which will be impacted through better AI tools. Investors should also hedge their bets instead of relying solely on chip stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD).

The recent earnings showed 12% YoY growth in AWS which beat analyst expectations. In a previous article in January 2023, "Amazon: All eyes on a single number", it was mentioned that the operating income of AWS could decline for a few quarters due to macroeconomic headwinds. This was a correct estimate as Amazon reported a third consecutive quarter of operating income decline in AWS. However, Amazon stands to gain a lot from the growth of AI and once the macroeconomic headwinds subside, AWS and other segments should report better metrics.

In the earnings call CEO Andy Jassy mentioned about generative AI that "Most companies tell us that they don't want to consume that resource building themselves. Rather, they want access to those large language models". The AI chips and tools are very expensive and it will become increasingly difficult for companies to maintain on-site information technology operations if they would like to use AI. This can increase the adoption for cloud operators and will be a big tailwind for AWS.

One of the key segments for AI use within Amazon will be the e-commerce business. Over the last ten years, Amazon’s revenue has increased by 600% while its employee headcount has increased by 1200%. Most of the higher employee hiring has been in the warehousing and logistics segment. AI and robotics should help Amazon significantly improve its productivity in the e-commerce business which makes up more than two-thirds of the revenue base. Even a single percentage point improvement in operating margin for e-commerce can contribute massively to the bottom line of the company.

Amazon is a good hedge for investors who want to gain the upside potential of AI while also investing in companies with a significant economic moat.

Earnings report shows the ship is turning

AWS showed a quarter-on-quarter decline in operating margin in AWS for the last two quarters. It has finally managed to improve the operating margin in this quarter with operating margin of 24.2% which beat analyst estimates. The annualized revenue base of AWS is slowly moving toward the $100 billion mark which could be reached by the end of this year or the first half of 2024.

Figure 1: Improvement in margins of AWS in the recent quarter. Source: Company Filings

However, the bigger story besides the minor margin improvement is the forward impact of AI tools on AWS. More companies are willing to try AI tools for different purposes but they might not be willing to spend massive amount on buying or renting Nvidia's AI chips. AWS could reduce the AI bill for many clients by giving them access to different AI tools within its cloud platform. AWS has already launched Bedrock and is spending another $100 million to build a better AI infrastructure.

Impact of AI on Amazon’s platform

Bill Gates recently mentioned that AI could hurt Amazon as customers would not need to visit Amazon's e-commerce platform in order to buy items. According to him, an AI personal assistant which can suggest items to buy could make Amazon obsolete. However, all AI tools need massive amounts of data to be trained on. If a company or a startup has 1% of the consumer buying data which Amazon has, they will unlikely be able to make a personal assistant which is as good as a personal assistant built on Amazon’s real-time data.

Amazon’s economic moat depends not only on the massive logistics operations built by the company but also on the vast quantities of customer data available to the company. It has already used this data to build a very profitable advertising business. We should see new AI-based tools in e-commerce segment but it is likely that Amazon’s platform would benefit from them due to its current market domination.

AI should also help Amazon improve the ad recommendations which have made the company a key digital ad business after Google (GOOG) and Meta (META).

Figure 1: Higher growth rate in advertising business compared to the e-commerce store. Source: Amazon Filings

The advertising business contributed $9.5 billion in high-margin revenue to Amazon in the last quarter. The YoY growth rate of advertising business has been significantly higher than the growth rate of the low-margin e-commerce business. New AI tools should help the company in improving product recommendations for advertised items which can lead to better customer satisfaction and higher advertising revenue.

Benefit for warehousing and logistics

Amazon’s revenue base has increased by 600% in the last ten years while its headcount has increased by 1200%. Most of the increase in headcount has been in the warehousing and logistics department. Amazon requires massive human labor to move millions of packages. AI and robotics should help in reducing the labor cost for the company over the next decade.

Figure 2: Comparison of revenue and employee headcount growth in Amazon in the last ten years. Source: YCharts

There has been a big adoption of robots in the last few years. We can see greater use of autonomous cleaning robots in many airports which shows a greater acceptance of these devices. Amazon could leverage robotics and AI to improve productivity within its warehouses. The margin improvement in the e-commerce business will have a major impact on Amazon’s bottom line. We have already seen this in the recent quarter when the North America segment reported operating margin of 1.2% compared to a negative 2.3% in the year-ago quarter. This increased Amazon’s operating income from negative $1.5 billion in year-ago quarter to positive $900 million in the recent quarter.

The tailwind of AI and robotics within the warehousing and logistics department of Amazon in the next few years could be a major factor in delivering better operating income for the company.

Expensive AI will be a boon for AWS

Despite the hype around AI, it should be noted that this is a very expensive technology that requires massive computing power. Nvidia is renting its flagship chips at $37,000 a MONTH. There are a large number of companies who would like to incorporate AI within their business but the exorbitant cost will be a big challenge. Cloud companies could make this easier by reducing the sticker shock and giving access to AI technology with distributed payments.

Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy has mentioned that 90% of the Global IT spending is still on-premises. Higher AI adoption and more expensive technologies could force these companies to move to cloud operations. Despite challenges from Microsoft (MSFT) and Google, Amazon’s AWS still retains over 30% market share.

Talks of a slowdown in AWS are over-hyped as macroeconomic challenges and high comps would have led to short-term dip in AWS growth. AWS reported 16% YoY growth in the recent quarter. In the past few quarters, Google Cloud has been the fastest-growing cloud provider due to a lower revenue base. In the recent quarter, Google Cloud reported $7.4 billion revenue, up from $5.8 billion in the year-ago quarter or 27% growth. AWS had net sales of $21 billion in the recent quarter. Despite the bigger revenue base, the growth rate of AWS is not significantly behind Google Cloud.

Higher adoption of AI tools should help AWS in the next few years and would be a good tailwind for this business.

Impact on Amazon stock

AI could turn out to be as momentous as AWS for Amazon over the next few years. There are various AI technologies that Amazon can use to improve its revenue and margin trajectory. Digital advertising, logistics, AWS, and many other segments of Amazon will be positively impacted by the growth of AI. The only risk for Amazon is that it does not adequately leverage these tools adequately.

Bill Gates and some other analysts have pointed out that Amazon might see headwinds due to AI growth. However, this is unlikely as the company controls the data and has a massive logistics operation that cannot be replicated.

Figure 3: Amazon’s PS ratio in the last few years. Source: YCharts

Despite the recent bull run, Amazon’s PS ratio is quite low compared to the historical trend of the past few years. It should be noted that Amazon has also increased the revenue share of high-margin businesses like advertising and Prime subscriptions in the last few years. Together, these two businesses contributed $20 billion in the recent quarter out of a total of $125 billion in revenue.

Amazon’s revenue growth rate will likely be lower in the future due to the large base effect but the company can still deliver double-digit revenue growth. This is quite good for the size of Amazon. However, it is more important that Amazon delivers productivity and margin gain by leveraging AI. This should allow the company to show better earnings and provide resources to invest in other high-growth businesses.

Amazon has a good economic moat and the stock is trading at relatively modest level when we look at historical PS ratio. Investors looking to bet on future AI growth can consider Amazon as a possible option due to the impact of AI on several key business segments of the company. The stability of its core business also provides a hedge against major downside if AI hype does not match reality.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon can leverage AI to create a better digital advertising platform and improve productivity in its e-commerce business. The labor expense for the company is very high in its warehouse and logistics department. Using AI and robotics, Amazon could show long-term productivity gains which will help in giving higher margins.

Amazon’s cloud business can also gain from AI adoption as more businesses would need to use cloud option instead of on-site. The fundamentals of the company are quite strong while the stock is reasonably priced according to its PS metric. This makes Amazon a good option to ride the AI momentum.