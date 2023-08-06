Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: Hedging Against Overhype

Aug. 06, 2023 9:07 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMD, GOOG, META, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL1 Comment
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.11K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon's recent earnings show that the ship is turning for AWS and AI could deliver a big boost to the company in the near term.
  • AWS reported operating margin of 24.2% which beat estimates and the annualized revenue is on track to reach $100 billion by end of 2023 or early 2024.
  • Amazon could deliver better AI tools on ecommerce platform to improve buying suggestions and significant productivity gain within the warehousing and logistics department.
  • AWS will also gain as other companies try to reduce the cost of using AI technologies by leveraging AWS.
  • Amazon could be a more stable bet within the AI revolution compared to other stocks.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is likely to gain a big benefit from new AI tools within various business segments. There are very different estimates for the future growth trajectory within the AI industry and there seems

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.11K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

zito profile picture
zito
Today, 9:56 AM
Premium
Comments (2.64K)
Thanks for the article, and the positive trend in AWS is clear.
The key to this quarters report is the improvement in e-commerce margins, and the forecast for more cost saving. They clearly have the lowest cost for rapid delivery. Bill Gates is correct that AI will allow customer to avoid Amazon when searching for products (we can do that today), but Amazon still has the lowest delivery costs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.