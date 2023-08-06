Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bidenomics Set For Showdown With Bond Vigilantes, Bill Ackman Places Monster Short Bond Bet

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.75K Followers

Summary

  • Fitch downgraded the US government's credit rating from AAA this week, and famed investor Bill Ackman placed a huge bet against long-term US Treasury bonds.
  • Yields are threatening to take out their 2022 highs, and Ackman believes that the 30-year Treasury will hit 5.5%.
  • Bond vigilantes are back in full force, and historically large Biden administration deficits are on a collision course with the bond market.
  • The stage is set for an epic showdown between Bidenomics and bond vigilantes.

White House in Washington DC

Nick van Bree/iStock via Getty Images

"I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now I would like to come back as the

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
22.75K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 9:46 AM
Premium
Comments (745)
Skip the politics and stick to the economic analysis, you'll do better. Today's economic difficulties are the result of policies pursued by decades of government actions by both political parties.
James_B profile picture
James_B
Today, 10:02 AM
Premium
Comments (1.04K)
@Owen213 that’s true. But discussion on the topic is critical to everyone’s understanding.
ransim7222 profile picture
ransim7222
Today, 9:42 AM
Premium
Comments (12.89K)
"historically large Biden administration deficits are on a collision course with the bond market."
That pretty much says it all.
fastmph profile picture
fastmph
Today, 9:37 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.87K)
The mainstream media has jumped all over this story, trying to use Warren Buffet’s statement to discredit Ackman’s trade. There’s a world of difference between Buffet’s weekly purchases of short-term treasures (smart) and Ackman’s shorting of the 30-year (also smart).
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 9:39 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.97K)
@fastmph exactly, Buffett is simply ignoring the questions he doesn't like and talking about what he wants! Smart folks will read between the lines but he's not on the record saying anything.
S
Sheltie02
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (718)
The government is getting record tax revenue yet still managing to run a massive deficit so I’ll go out on the plank and say they’ll run big deficits regardless how high taxes are raised.
B
Bepe13
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (757)
@Sheltie02 "The amount the federal government has borrowed from the public went up by 50% during Trump’s time in office — from $14.4 trillion on the day he was inaugurated to $21.6 trillion the day his successor was sworn in." Unlike what the author states, the issue is in fact, political! We have a Republican Congress that blocks and fights against every bit of legislation that could releieve this issue! Reverse the tax cuts provided by Trump and we are on a relatively flast playing field!

This is the one area that SA contributors avoid, and in fact never ever discuss. If we really want to address the deficit, let us fget to the root cause; reverse those cuts which did nothing but hurt the Nation overall!
ransim7222 profile picture
ransim7222
Today, 9:47 AM
Premium
Comments (12.89K)
@Bepe13
Or we could stop sending trillions of dollars to other countries and spend more here on Americans. You can either steal more of hard working Americans money, the DIM plan, or stop wasting it, the Trump plan. Take your pick.
