Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Super Micro Computer: I Was Wrong, But I'll Wait For It To Burst First

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I was wrong about Super Micro Computer's substantial near-term growth inflection. It is a significant beneficiary from the AI surge that lifted the valuation of it and its closest peers.
  • However, SMCI's current valuation and price action suggest significant caution. I also gleaned similar warning signs from the stock of its closest Taiwanese ODM peers.
  • SMCI short-sellers have been decimated, and deservedly so. However, I must highlight that I'm not bearish on SMCI. Despite that, it doesn't mean SMCI is a buy at any price.
  • If the market decides to hammer its peers, I assessed that SMCI would not likely escape unscathed. I make the case why buyers shouldn't go into FOMO mode now and must remain patient. Read on.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Fear of Missing Out or FOMO marketing

patpitchaya

My previous articles on Super Micro Computer, Inc., or Supermicro (NASDAQ:SMCI), were on Hold ratings, indicating a Neutral or Market Perform thesis. While my initial SMCI article in early January 2023 preceded a steep pullback, buyers quickly

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.78K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, INTC, IWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 8:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.86K)
I was right.

Look at all my SMCI predictions: "350 by EOY....See you at $350."

Unlike many authors here, I don't write long articles which amount to nothing after you read them. I'm very succinct and to the point:

"SMCI 350 by EOY"
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 8:54 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.21K)
@FirstFIREWealth Congrats on your crystal ball gazing! You should help the Wall Street strategists out as they have gotten their market calls horribly wrong this year.
i
ialenzo
Today, 8:22 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (469)
If you really like nvda, amd and intc as stated in your positioning then you should have loved Smci as I have been telling people to buy this stock and ignore all the naysayers like yourself. A $4 move in nvda equals the entire market cap of Smci. It now has a market cap that institutional buyers can consider looking at and earnings are going to be great. Stop fighting this. It’s still going much higher.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 8:55 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.21K)
@ialenzo Like I said, I wasn't and am not bearish on SMCI.
i
ialenzo
Today, 8:56 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (469)
@JR Research ok. Good article. Thx.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.