Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Andrade - Chief Financial Officer

Rostislav Raykov - Chief Executive Officer

Adrian Haigh - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

David Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Fennec Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Corporate Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

Now, I would like to turn the conference over to Fennec's Chief Financial Officer, Robert Andrade.

Robert Andrade

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. We are delighted that you could join us today for Fennec Pharmaceuticals' second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. During which, we will review our financial results as well as provide a general business update. Joining me from Fennec this morning is Rosty Raykov, our Chief Executive Officer; and our newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Adrian Haigh.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during this call, the company will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Reference to these risks and uncertainties are made in today's press release and disclosed in detail in the company's periodic and current event filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This conference call is being recorded for audio rebroadcast on Fennec's website, www.fennecpharma.com, where it will be available for the next 30 days. And with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.