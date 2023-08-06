Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 9:00 AM ETMyers Industries, Inc. (MYE)
Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael McGaugh - President & Chief Executive Officer

Grant Fitz - Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonnathan Navarrete - TD Cowen

Operator

Hello and welcome to today's Myers Industries, Inc. Q2 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Jordan and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'm now going to hand over to Grant Fitz, Chief Financial Officer at Myers Industries to begin. Grant, please go ahead.

Grant Fitz

Thank you, Jordan. Good morning and thank you for joining us. I'm Grant Fitz, Chief Financial Officer at Myers Industries. Joining me today is Mike McGaugh, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining the financial results for the second quarter of 2023. We've also posted a presentation to accompany today's prepared remarks. If you've not yet received a copy of either the release or the PowerPoint, you can access them on our website at www.myersindustries.com under the Investor Relations tab. This call is also being webcast on our website and will be archived along with the transcripts -- transcript of the call shortly after this to that.

Please turn to Slide 2 of the PowerPoint for our Safe-Harbor disclosures. I would like to remind you that we make some forward-looking statements during this call. These comments are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Also please be advised that certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS may be discussed on this call and are reconciled to

