ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023
ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:AETUF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dale Lewko - Investor Relations

Terry Anderson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kristen Bibby - Chief Financial Officer

Armin Jahangiri - Chief Operating Officer

Ryan Berrett - Senior Vice President, Marketing.

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Kubik - CIBC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ARC Resources Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.[Operator Instructions]

Mr. Lewko, you may begin your conference.

Dale Lewko

Great. Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter earnings conference call. Joining me today are Terry Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kris Bibby, Chief Financial Officer; Armin Jahangiri, Chief Operating Officer; Lara Conrad, Chief Development Officer; and Ryan Berrett, Senior Vice President, Marketing.

Before I turn it over to Terry and Kris to take you through our second quarter results, I'll remind everyone that this conference call includes forward-looking statements and non-GAAP and other financial measures. The press release, financial statements and MD&A are available on our website as well as SEDAR. Finally, following our prepared remarks, we'll open the line to questions.

With that, I'll turn it over to our President and CEO, Terry Anderson. Terry, please go ahead.

Terry Anderson

Thanks, Dale, and good morning, everyone. Before I get into the quarter, I want to quickly summarize our long-term strategy that we laid out at our Investor Day in June. The main takeaways are: First, we'll continue to pursue a balanced approach to capital allocation to achieve the best overall return for our shareholders. Reinvesting about 50% of our cash flow into our assets, including Attachie, will yield 5% annual production growth over the next 5 years in condensate-rich natural gas.

