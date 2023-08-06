Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 10:12 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.4K Followers

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Deitrich - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joan Hooper - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Paul Vincent - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Marty Malloy - Johnson Rice & Company

Jeffrey Osborne - Cowen & Co.

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Itron Second Quarter 2023 Earnings release. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the call over to Paul Vincent, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Paul Vincent

Good morning, and welcome to Itron second quarter of 2023 earnings conference call. Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and Chief Executive Officer and Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will review Itron second quarter results and provide a general business update and outlook.

Earlier today, the company issued a press release announcing its results. This release also includes details related to the conference call, and webcast replay information. Accompanying today's call is a presentation that is available through the webcast and on our corporate website under the Investor Relations tab. Following prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions using the process the operator describe.

Before Tom begins, a reminder that our earnings release and financial presentation include non-GAAP financial information that we believe enhances the overall understanding of our current and future performance. Reconciliations of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings release, and on our Investor Relations website. We will be making statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.