Brandon Bell

A Tough Business

The no-moat (or very narrow moat) business of grocery retailing is incredibly tough. An industry where inventory goes bad quickly, margins are thin, and competition is fierce demands disciplined management and a constant lookout for threats on the horizon. With all of these challenges, Kroger (NYSE:KR), has ably risen to the challenge.

Koyfin

Over the last five years the stock has kept pace with the broader market, delivering 84% on a total return basis to shareholders, a 12.9% CAGR annually on a price appreciation basis.

Founded in 1883, Kroger operates 2,719 supermarkets in 35 states, and is generally the number one pure grocery player in the markets where its penetration is the heaviest.

Longevity and size, however, are no guarantees of success in the grocery business, where competitors are constantly seeking to steal market share. In this article, we'll address whether we think Kroger presents a compelling case for investors going forward.

Let's dive in.

Operational Efficiency

As mentioned above, what makes the grocery business particularly difficult is the fact that a lot of inventory can go bad quickly if not sold. Investors, then, can get a peek inside of the operational efficiency of an organization by seeing how frequently a company turns, or sells, its inventory.

On this front, Kroger appears to be a smooth-running machine.

Koyfin

The above chart depicts inventory turns on a quarterly basis, with Kroger in green, and Albertsons (ACI) in blue. In the first quarter of 2023, Kroger turned its inventory an impressive 19 times, versus Albertson's 14 turns. Some of what accounts for the discrepancy is size and scale, given that Kroger is roughly twice as big as Albertson's, but it is impressive nonetheless.

For comparison, Costco (COST) turned its inventory only 11 times in the comparable quarter, although in the remaining three quarters of the year it tends to turn more than Kroger.

While inventory turns are useful for grocers and food retailers in general, we think it is especially important to watch in the case of Kroger since the company uses a somewhat complicated blend of first in first out [FIFO] and last in first out [LIFO] accounting when tallying up inventory on its balance sheet. Rather than picking through the rather difficult accounting, we think it more beneficial to see how rapidly inventory passes through Kroger's system.

Margins, Margins, Margins

The grocery business is a fight for every basis point of margin possible, and Kroger is one of the best in the game. Unlike a lot of other businesses which can have a significant amount of line items under gross profit, Kroger's business is fairly straightforward--the ability to retain gross margin is where the money is made or lost since this is where the greatest amount of cost fluctuation can take place.

As evidence for this, Kroger's gross margin accounts for cost of goods sold including merchandise costs, advertising, warehousing, and transportation--each of which carry a significant exposure to price inflation or swings.

In the first quarter for 2023, Kroger achieved a 22.3% gross margin, up slightly from the prior year but dragged down overall by increased shoplifting activity (known as shrink) and an increase in promotional sales to induce greater sales.

Koyfin

We also point out that Kroger's gross margins (pictured above in quarterly increments for the last ten years) are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels. In our minds, this is a testament to a disciplined management team's ability to run the business well despite persistent inflation and a hesitant consumer.

Dividends

For all of the uncertainty, risk, and competition in the grocery business, shareholders in Kroger are compensated with a dividend. As of this writing, Kroger's stock had an indicated dividend yield of 2.35%.

Koyfin

Despite the company's narrow margins, we have no reason to believe the dividend to be in any danger. On operating cash flows of $2.8 billion, the company paid only $188 million in dividends for the first quarter of 2023.

Valuation

One thing regarding Kroger stock is that the company's valuation--despite keeping pace with the S&P 500--has largely stayed in the same range.

Koyfin

On a forward basis, Kroger trades for 10x forward EV/EBITDA estimates and 6.7x forward earnings. This is largely in line, if in the bottom part of the range, with where the stock has traded for the last five years.

This reflects that, despite the solid performance of the stock in the past, the market is not implying a premium on Kroger's future earnings. It also means that, depending on your interpretation, Kroger could be a bargain at current levels.

The Bottom Line

An investment in Kroger is an interesting concept--on the one hand, everyone needs to eat and Kroger occupies a dominant position in the markets it serves. On the other hand, the nature of the business is one of relentless, cutthroat competition, little to no competitive moats, and continual market share protection.

In addition, investors will have to wait whether or not the receipt of a sub-3% dividend is compelling for them in light of the fact that the current risk-free rate is 5.33%, and a two-year treasury yields 4.88% as of this writing without all of the business risk.

While we believe that Kroger is a great operator, the lack of competitive moat and the current dividend levels versus short-term treasuries keeps us on the sidelines for now.