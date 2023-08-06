Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Kroger A Bargain?

Aug. 06, 2023 11:59 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)1 Comment
Ironside Research
Summary

  • Kroger has performed well in the tough grocery retailing industry, delivering 84% total return to shareholders in the last five years.
  • Kroger's operational efficiency is evident in its high inventory turnover rate compared to competitors.
  • Despite its strong operational reputation, we remain wary about the perceived no-moat nature of its business.

Supermarket Chain Kroger Post Strong Quarterly Earnings

Brandon Bell

A Tough Business

The no-moat (or very narrow moat) business of grocery retailing is incredibly tough. An industry where inventory goes bad quickly, margins are thin, and competition is fierce demands disciplined management and a constant lookout for threats on the horizon. With

This article was written by

Ironside Research
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Comments (1)

R
R Phillips
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (618)
"Kroger is a great operator, the lack of competitive moat and the current dividend levels versus short-term treasuries keeps us on the sidelines for now." That is a fair statement, but owning a few shares for the long term is very wise in my opinion. Kroger should be owned, not traded.

I have owned KR for twenty years, so it is going no where. I have devised my own moat for consumer stables. I own three stocks -- Kroger, Walmart, and Amazon. They are all long term holds. People have to shop somewhere. All three are cash flow machines, especially Kroger. During the past 10 years, Kroger's average dividends per share growth rate was 13.00% per year. You can't go broke owning stocks growing dividends at more than 10% per annum. If the Albertsons deals go through, it will be the cherry on the dessert.

Thanks Ironside for your excellent commentary.
