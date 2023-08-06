Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Recession Forecast Still Right For Late 2023 Or Early 2024

Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
993 Followers

Summary

  • Economic growth was decent in the second quarter at 2.0%, but that does not mean we’re out of trouble. The contractionary pressures remain, and the delaying factors are dwindling.
  • The longer time lag factors are also still in place. Automobile sales usually tumble when interest rates rise, but supply chain problems in that sector caused pent-up demand which is now being filled.
  • Inflation will come down to the Fed’s two percent target, but not until 2025. By the time the recession begins, however, Fed officials will be confident they are on the right path and will likely hold interest rates level through most of 2024.

Economic with stock exchange market showing stock chart down and in red negative territory. Business and financial money market crisis concept. Illustration.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Recession likely in 2024. DR. BILL CONERLY. HISTORICAL DATA FROM U.S. BUREAU OF ECONOMIC ANALYSIS

Economic growth was decent in the second quarter at 2.0%, but that does not mean we’re out of trouble. The contractionary pressures remain, and the

This article was written by

Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.   Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.

