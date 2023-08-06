Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amerigo Resources Ltd (ARREF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 11:50 AM ETAmerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF), ARG:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.41K Followers

Amerigo Resources Ltd (OTCQX:ARREF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Graham Farrell - Investor Relations

Aurora Davidson - Chief Executive Officer

Carmen Amezquita - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti

Terry Fisher - CIBC

John Polcari - Mutual of America Capital Management

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Amerigo Resources Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Graham Farrell, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Graham Farrell

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome everyone to Amerigo’s quarterly conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2023. We are delighted to have you join us today. This call will cover Amerigo’s financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to a question-and-answer session. Our call today will be led by Amerigo’s Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Davidson; along with the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Carmen Amezquita.

Before we begin with our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the company’s plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. Company’s actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested by any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in detail in our SEDAR filings.

I will now hand the call over

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.