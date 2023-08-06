Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Z Holdings Corporation (YAHOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 11:54 AM ETZ Holdings Corporation (YAHOF), YAHOY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.41K Followers

Z Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:YAHOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Takeshi Idezawa - Chief Executive Officer

Ryosuke Sakaue - Chief Financial Officerand Senior Managing Corporate Officer, LINE

Yuki Ikehata - Senior Executive Officer, Advertising and Corporate Business Management, Yahoo

Hiroshi Kataoka - Executive Vice President and Managing Corporate Officer

Makoto Hide - Managing Corporate Officer, Yahoo

Conference Call Participants

Haruka Mori - JPMorgan

Eiji Maeda - SMBC Nikko Securities

Minami Munakata - Goldman Sachs

Mitsunobu Tsuruo - Citigroup Global Markets

Kenji Fukuyama - UBS Securities

Daisaku Masuno - Nomura Securities

Yusuke Okumura - Okasan Securities

Shingo Kumazawa - Daiwa Securities

Ryosuke Sakaue

Thank you very much for joining us. My name is Sakaue of Z Holdings Corporation. Thank you very much for taking the time out of your busy schedule to join us. Let me now present the overview of Q1 business results.

Next page, please. First of all, let me start with Q1 business results topics. Both revenue and adjusted EBITDA renewed the highest record for Q1. PayPay started services 4.5 years ago and turned profitable in adjusted EBITDA for the first time. In Media Business, account ads revenue grew in double digit and the search ad revenue also grew by 5.2% year-on-year. Commerce Business adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded 20% with subsidiaries growth as well as profitability improvement through cost optimization. And through the selective focus on key businesses, we will be reorganizing domestic financial business. This is the agenda that I’d like to follow.

Let me start with consolidated business results of the whole group. This shows the group-wide performance. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA both showed double-digit growth. Revenue growth is mainly due to the PayPay consolidation and Media Business revenue increase. Adjusted EBITDA increased with lower fixed cost and also PayPay consolidation and turning

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.