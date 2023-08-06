Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mitsubishi Corporation (MSBHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 11:56 AM ETMitsubishi Corporation (MSBHF), MTSUY
Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCPK:MSBHF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Yuzo Nouchi - Chief Financial Officer

Yoshihiro Shimazu - General Manager, Corporate Accounting Department

Yuzo Nouchi

I am Yuzo Nouchi, CFO of Mitsubishi Corporation. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend our financial results investors briefing. First, I will explain the progress of the Midterm Corporate Strategy 2024, including a summary of financial results for the first 3 months of FY 2023.

Next, General Manager, Shimazu, of the Corporate Accounting Department, will explain the details of the financial results. Please refer to the third page of the financial results presentation materials on the bottom right.

First, I will explain the main points of the financial results for Q1 of FY 2023. Consolidated net income for Q1 was JPY317.7 billion. Many of our businesses performed well as resource prices and foreign exchange rates remained firm, and we steadily accumulated profits in all segments, including non-resource fields.

In addition, the food industry and urban development recorded capital gains from asset replacement, and we are making progress in our efforts to implement a value-added cyclical growth model. The progress rate towards the full year forecast of JPY920 billion is 35%, which is a smooth start towards the achievement of the full year forecast.

In the second quarter and beyond, we will continue to accelerate our growth strategies and initiatives for the value-added cyclical growth model as stated in the midterm corporate strategy 2024, with the aim of further enhancing corporate value. In addition, we will continue to consider the allocation of capital for new investments and additional shareholder returns, taking into account future cash flow trends and other factors.

Next, on Page 4, on the bottom right, I will explain the year-over-year changes. For

