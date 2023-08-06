Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 12:04 PM ETSmurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFTF), SMFKY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.41K Followers

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCPK:SMFTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Smurfit - Chief Executive Officer

Ken Bowles - Chief Financial Officer

Laurent Sellier - Chief Executive Officer, Americas

Conference Call Participants

Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas

Kevin Fogarty - Numis

Justin Jordan - Davy

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Ephrem Ravi - Citigroup

Lars Kjellberg - Credit Suisse

David O’Brien - Goodbody

Andrew Jones - UBS

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Smurfit Kappa Group 2023 Half Year Results Presentation Call. My name is [indiscernible]. I will be your coordinator for today’s event. Please note, this call is being recorded. And for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen-only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Tony Smurfit, the CEO, to begin today’s conference. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.

Tony Smurfit

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. You will see from our disclaimer in the slides, so I will take that as read. And as you would expect, I am joined by Ken Bowles, our Chief Financial Officer. I am very proud of the performance we continue to deliver with our half one results, which is an excellent outcome set against the challenging environment. We delivered a ROCE of 19% and an EBITDA margin of 19.1% during the period. Many of you are familiar with our vision, which guides our approach in Smurfit Kappa to the way we do business. We in Smurfit Kappa have continually delivered for our local communities, and we are also doing our bit for the planet by providing our customers with innovative and sustainable packaging. And year in, year out, we have delivered excellent numbers that are superior to the vast majority of our peers.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.