SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 2:27 PM ETSNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF), SNC:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.41K Followers

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCPK:SNCAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Denis Jasmin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ian Edwards - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Bell - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Capital Markets

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning and welcome to SNC-Lavalin's Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Denis Jasmin

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. For those dialing in, we invite you to view the slide presentation that we have posted in the Investors section of our website which we will refer to during this call. Today's call is also webcast. With me today are Ian Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to ask everyone to limit themselves to one or two questions to ensure that all analyses have an opportunity to participate. You are welcome to return to the queue for any follow-up questions.

I would like to draw your attention to Slide 2. Comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information. This information, by its nature, is subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties and as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these assumptions, risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR+. These documents are also available on our website. Also during the call, we may refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures.

