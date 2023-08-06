Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.41K Followers

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:ARESF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Heather Nikkel - Investor Relations

Samir Manji - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jaclyn Koenig - Chief Financial Officer

Kim Riley - Chief Operating Officer

Phil Martens - Executive Vice President, U.S. Region

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Jimmy Shan - RBC Capital Markets

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is JP and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Artis REIT Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Heather Nikkel. Please go ahead.

Heather Nikkel

Thank you, operator. Hello and welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us for Artis REIT’s second quarter 2023 results conference call. Our results were disseminated yesterday and are available on SEDAR and on our website. With me on today’s call is Artis’ President and CEO, Samir Manji; CFO, Jaclyn Koenig; COO, Kim Riley; and Executive Vice President, U.S. Region, Phil Martens.

As we discuss our performance today, we want to acknowledge that the discussion may include forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. We have identified these factors in our public filings with the securities regulators, and we suggest that you review those filings.

In addition, we may refer to non-GAAP and supplementary financial measures that are not defined under IFRS and are not intended to represent financial performance, financial position or cash flows for the period nor should these measures be viewed as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.