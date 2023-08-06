Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 4:15 PM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)
BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Abrahamson - interim President & CEO

Brett Urban - CFO

Chris Stoczko - VP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Sam Kusswurm - William Blair

Pete Lukas - CJS Securities

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Justin Hauke - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the BrightView Q3 Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Stoczko, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Chris Stoczko

Thank you for joining BrightView's third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. Jim Abrahamson, BrightView’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brett Urban, Chief Financial Officer, are on the call.

Please remember that some of the comments made today, including responses to questions, and information reflected on the presentation Slides, are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to the company's SEC filings for more detail on the risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future operating results and financial condition. Comments made today will also include discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in today's press release. Disclaimers on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures apply both to today's prepared remarks, as well as the Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to Jim.

Jim Abrahamson

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. I'll start on Slide 4 of the earnings presentation. I plan to focus my prepared remarks on our solid results in the quarter, provide an overview of our expanded strategic initiatives, discuss our progress on the search for our next CEO, and provide some perspective on the impact of our expanded strategy, coupled with the renewed focused and

