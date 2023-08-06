Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 4:43 PM ETSGL Carbon SE (SGLFF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.42K Followers

Start Time: 08:00 January 1, 0000 8:42 AM ET

SGL Carbon SE (OTCPK:SGLFF)

Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call

August 03, 2023, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Torsten Derr - CEO

Thomas Dippold - CFO

Claudia Kellert - Head, Capital Markets and Communications

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Junghanns - Berenberg

Sven Sauer - Kepler Cheuvreux

Claudia Kellert

A warm welcome to our conference call about our First Half 2023. On behalf of SGL, our CEO, Torsten Derr; and our CFO, Thomas Dippold, will present our financials and will give you a little bit more insights about our business development, especially in the Carbon Fibers business unit. After the presentation, we will have enough time to answer your questions.

And now, I hand over to the Dr. Derr.

Torsten Derr

Claudia, thank you very much. Claudia selected a very nice headline, solid group numbers end on three wheels to the finish. And if you look at our numbers, we were able to increase our top line by 1.9% to €560 million. And our EBITDA is stable for the first half year at €88 million and that shows that three of our four business units ran exceptionally well. And we had slight problems with our business unit, Carbon Fibers.

Our equity ratio is at a solid 36.1%, our net financial debt at 170 million and leverage ratio at 1. On the business unit side, we gave some weeks ago a presentation on semiconductors and especially on silicon carbide and this business is still with a very, very good demand situation in our business unit, Graphite Solutions and also our small business units, PT and CS, Process Technology and Composite Solutions are running well above our assumptions.

We are not so happy with our business unit Carbon Fibers. There we see a temporary downturn of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.