Apple: Extraordinary Setup For Fiscal 2024

Aug. 06, 2023
Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • Apple reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, with growth acceleration in the Americas, Europe, and China, and strong performance in Services.
  • Total revenues declined by 1.4%, as 8% growth in Services was offset by a 4.4% decline in Products. FX-neutral revenues were slightly positive.
  • Gross margins came in at 44.5%, another all-time record, and are expected to grow further in the fourth quarter.
  • While the market is focused on short-term cyclicality in product sales, I view Apple's ecosystem as stronger than ever.
  • I expect Apple will significantly exceed expectations and see growth materially improve in FY24. Thus, I reiterate a Buy rating with a price target of $203 per share.

Apple Store on Nanjing Road

Yongyuan Dai/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported third-quarter results that exceeded expectations. Revenues totaled $81.8 billion, compared to an expected $81.7 billion, and EPS came in at $1.26, compared to the expected $1.19, as gross margins reached another all-time high of 44.5%. Specifically, Services revenues crushed expectations, coming

Yuval Rotem
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

r
rockjcp
Yesterday, 11:32 PM
Comments (7.49K)
Go buybacks!
P
Pizza Boi
Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Premium
Comments (6)
You’ve lost your mind. We’re at the top of a stage 3 business cycle Apple will be down to $150 in the next 2 months…
C
Carlspackler1
Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Comments (1.62K)
@Pizza Boi maybe In two years after they split the stock
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
