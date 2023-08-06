Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SMPQY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.42K Followers

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (OTCPK:SMPQY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Abhay Gandhi - CEO, North America Business

C. S. Muralidharan - CFO

Kirti Ganorkar - CEO, India Business

Dilip Shanghvi - MD & Executive Director

Abhishek Sharma - VP, Head of IR & Strategic Projects

Conference Call Participants

Saion Mukherjee - Nomura Securities

Tushar Manudhane - Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Ishita Jain - Ashika Stock Broking

Cyndrella Carvalho - JM Financial

Harsh Bhatia - Bandhan Asset Management

Bino Pathiparampil - Elara Capital

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital India Private Limited

Kunal Dhamesha - Macquarie Research

Neha Manpuria - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nithya Balasubramanian - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Sun Pharma. [Operator Instructions]. I now hand the conference over to Dr. Abhishek Sharma, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Projects. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Abhishek Sharma

Thank you. Good evening, and a warm welcome to our first quarter FY '24 earnings call. I'm Abhishek from Sun Pharma Investor Relations team. We hope you have received the Q1 financials and the press release that was sent out earlier in the day. These are also available on our website. We have with us Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director; Mr. C.S. Muralidharan, CFO; Mr. Abhay Gandhi, CEO, North America; and Mr. Kirti Ganorkar, CEO, India business.

Today, the team will provide an update on financial performance and business highlights for the quarter and respond to any questions that you may have. We will refer to the consolidated financials for management comments. The call recording and call transcript will also be put on our website shortly. As a part of the press release, we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.