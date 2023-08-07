Antiv3D/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous analysis last October, I wrote on Mercury Systems' (NASDAQ:MRCY) seemingly unlimited growth opportunity, fueled by increased defense budget spending and supply chain resolutions. However, recent financial performance has proved uninspiring, as indicated by the recent turnover of both the CEO and CFO.

The promise of Mercury's resurgence initially lay in its potential acquisition, but the excitement was short-lived as Mercury's quest for a suitable buyer came up empty-handed. In the absence of a definitive forward-looking strategy, combined with uncertainty surrounding sales, profitability, and cash flow growth, my stance remains a 'hold' position until these issues are addressed.

Mercury reports its Q4 and fiscal year 2023 earnings on August 15th, and it will be closely scrutinized, particularly for improvements in the three critical areas I've highlighted.

Muted Top-Line Growth

Mercury Systems' Q4 FY23 guidance indicates modest revenue expectations, projecting figures between $269m and $289m. This range reflects a year-on-year decline of -7% to 0%, compared with the prior period's revenues of $290m. With the full-year revenue growth for FY 2023 predicted to grow at 2%, it's clear that top-line growth remains underwhelming.

Company Reports

I anticipate Mercury's return to positive organic growth rates next year, albeit without a significant surge toward its long-term high single to low double digits target. Despite escalating Department of Defense expenditures, it remains to be seen whether Mercury will reap the benefits. Moreover, management noted that there's been an uptick in customer deliveries, but it's likely that these sales have likely already been accounted for as contract assets on the balance sheet.

Working Capital Remains a Challenge

Mercury Systems' working capital has increased from $477m to approximately $680m over the past six quarters, mirroring the disappointing sales trajectory. Last quarter, working capital accounted for 67% of the last twelve-month sales, escalating from the 50% recorded during FQ2 2022. This hike in working capital signals a disappointment of balance sheet management and potentially overlooking growth prospects in favor of liquidity maximization.

Capital IQ

Mercury's inflated working capital shows an excessive buildup in inventory, lag in debt collection, slowing sales and operational inefficiencies. Smaller defense companies, like Mercury, typically have higher working capital levels than larger defense primes, but this trend remains a concern for Mercury's future.

While supply chain challenges that have plagued the industry over the previous two years partially account for this situation, Mercury's new management must demonstrate a more efficient cash collection process and enhance earnings quality.

Margin Deterioration

Mercury Systems' margin rates continue to undergo pressure. The company maintained a mid-40 % gross margin during 2020 and has since dipped into the mid-30 % range this year. A similar trend is apparent in the adjusted EBITDA margin, which has retreated to the mid-16% range in FY23, a drop from the historic low-20% range.

During their last FQ3 2023 earnings call, management acknowledged these struggles.

This margin erosion is driven primarily by two factors. Firstly, we've seen our business mix significantly shift toward development programs. Secondly, the pandemic has negatively influenced product and program execution, specifically impacting certain development programs.

Elevated costs related to development programs have exerted additional pressure on margins over the past few years, particularly in 2023. These programs, poised to steer Mercury's future growth as they transition into production, are expected to contribute to significant margin expansion as the business mix reverts to pre-pandemic levels. However, I remain skeptical about a near-term recovery.

Monitoring improvements in these three key areas is crucial as we await the Q4 and fiscal year 2023 earnings. Mercury's revenue growth, working capital, and margins present clear challenges. While hopes rest on a return to organic growth and the success of new management, an air of cautious skepticism prevails. In summary, Mercury's potential lies in overcoming these hurdles, and the upcoming earnings report will provide crucial insights into the company's progress.