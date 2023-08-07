Outflow Designs

Earnings season is in full swing, and one theme has resonated clearly across the tech sector: even though most companies are surpassing expectations, the market isn't reacting much because near-perfection is already needed to support this year's sharp rebound rally. While my overall market outlook through the end of the year remains that major indices will be flat from where they are today, careful stock-picking can help us beat the markets.

With that in mind, it's a good opportunity to re-assess Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) post-earnings. The collaboration and workflow software company has regained billions in market cap this year in rising more than 50% year to date. The stock also enjoyed a massive 15%+ upswing after reporting fiscal Q4 results that came in well above expectations, while also guiding for minimal cloud revenue deceleration next year.

Atlassian is still down from 2022 levels in the mid-$200s, and well below 2021 levels in the mid-$400s, leading many investors to hope that this rebound rally can keep going. I, however, would exercise caution at this juncture and am dropping my rating on Atlassian to bearish.

The core consideration here is price. In my view, valuation multiples have rebounded on waning interest-rate fears, but we are still very much in a soft economy (Atlassian blamed macro conditions for poor customer growth and slower-than-hoped for paid conversions) - so we should steer clear from paying nosebleed valuation multiples for overhyped tech stocks.

At current share prices just shy of $200, Atlassian trades at a market cap of $51.10 billion. After netting off the $2.33 billion of cash and $1.00 billion of debt on Atlassian's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $49.77 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY24 (the year for Atlassian ending in June 2024), Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to generate $4.15 billion in revenue (+17% y/y). The company itself has guided to 25-30% y/y cloud revenue growth (making up just shy of 60% of overall revenue) but recall that cloud growth is coming at the expense of legacy server customers, which the company will stop selling and supporting in February 2024. All in all, Atlassian's valuation multiples stand at:

12.0x EV/FY24 revenue

91.3x forward P/E

To me, a low-teens multiple for a software company whose overall top line growth is expected to slow to the teens is egregiously high - my price target on Atlassian for year end is $149, representing a 9x forward revenue multiple and ~25% downside from current levels.

Here are the core risks to be wary of for Atlassian:

Revenue deceleration. Due both to tougher macro conditions plus the burden of Atlassian's own scale, Atlassian's growth rates are finally starting to moderate into the 20s (versus a ~40% growth rate during the peak of the pandemic era). Arguably, Atlassian's core products also face stiffer competition as similar software products like Asana (ASAN) continue to grow from a much smaller base. Continued deceleration calls into question Atlassian's premium valuation multiple.

Due both to tougher macro conditions plus the burden of Atlassian's own scale, Atlassian's growth rates are finally starting to moderate into the 20s (versus a ~40% growth rate during the peak of the pandemic era). Arguably, Atlassian's core products also face stiffer competition as similar software products like Asana (ASAN) continue to grow from a much smaller base. Continued deceleration calls into question Atlassian's premium valuation multiple. Margins are moderating. Similarly, as Atlassian continues to see a revenue mix shift into cloud (which carries a lower gross margin profile than its end-of-life server products), its low-80s gross margin is tapering off, which is hindering the company's overall bottom-line expansion.

Similarly, as Atlassian continues to see a revenue mix shift into cloud (which carries a lower gross margin profile than its end-of-life server products), its low-80s gross margin is tapering off, which is hindering the company's overall bottom-line expansion. Server end of life may cause higher than expected churn. When Atlassian stops supporting its server deployments in February 2024, it may alienate many longtime customers who refuse to migrate to either cloud or data center deployments, causing a revenue headwind.

When Atlassian stops supporting its server deployments in February 2024, it may alienate many longtime customers who refuse to migrate to either cloud or data center deployments, causing a revenue headwind. "Team Anywhere" experiment may fail. Atlassian has announced a "remote-first" work policy. Though it's hardly the first company to do so, insufficient controls and management may cause overall productivity to slip.

In my view, there are more risks than rewards in investing in Atlassian, especially at current prices. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Atlassian's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 (June quarter) earnings summary is shown below:

Atlassian Q4 results (Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter)

Atlassian's revenue grew 24% y/y to $939.1 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $916.0 million (+21% y/y). Wall Street cheered the fact that Atlassian's revenue growth pace was stable versus Q3 at 24% y/y, though a year ago growth had stood in the mid-30s.

The chart below shows revenue trends by Atlassian customers' deployment choice. As can be seen, data center revenue at 46% y/y (25% of the company's total) is the fastest-growing segment, driven by migrations out of the server segment.

Atlassian revenue trends (Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter)

The fact that data center revenue is growing much faster than cloud revenue, however, may signal the fact that many customers may not be comfortable switching to pure cloud services after all - so when support options end next February, there may be a greater than expected portion of the customer base that churns.

And speaking of customers, Atlassian added only 2.5k net-news customers in Q4, the lowest sequential add in years.

Atlassian customer profile (Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter)

Speaking to slower customer growth on the Q&A portion of the Q4 earnings call, Chief Revenue Officer Cameron Deatsch noted as follows:

So in Q4, we definitely saw that continued downward pressure on our free to paid conversion that we've been speaking about largely through the last four quarters or so. And although we do continue to increase the total number of free customers out there in the pool and service those customers year-on-year, simply those customers are slower to take out credit card and purchase our software, which is fine. We can be patient and convert them over a longer period of time. The bigger shift that we saw between Q3 and Q4 was actually due to something that we had full control of. As we look to our budgets, and we are very diligent with all of our budgets this year, but we really went into our marketing campaign spend and marketing campaign budgets and looked at ROI of those investments. Based on the deep dive of that analysis, we were actually able to redirect some of our top of funnel spend towards higher value, longer term customers. The result here was that we got less customers overall in the funnel and convert it to paid customers in Q4. But the customers we did bring in will be -- by the higher or longer term value, higher ROI customers for that marketing spend. Going forward, as Joe already mentioned, we do continue to believe that the macroeconomic pressure against the free to paid will continue, but we will always be optimizing our marketing spend for the highest ROI possible. And where we see good ROI, we will put more investment behind it."

Note as well that Atlassian expects Marketplace revenue (roughly 6% of total revenue) to decelerate next year, drive by the greater revenue mix shift toward cloud and the fact that take rates on third-party cloud apps are lower than Server and Data Center-based add-ins, priced to encourage development in Atlassian's cloud ecosystem.

From a margin perspective: Atlassian's pro forma gross margins shed 30bps to 84.4%, again a factor of greater cloud revenue share.

Atlassian margin trends (Atlassian Q4 shareholder letter)

Pro forma operating margins, however, saw a robust bump to 21.6% (740bps of leverage y/y), due to a cutdown in discretionary spending and lower headcount relative to revenue.

Key takeaways

Overall, while Atlassian continues to show mostly sturdy results driven by successful cloud migrations and a business model that has never relied heavily on an expensive direct sales force (allowing for substantial margin expansion), all of its strengths are already priced into its steep valuation multiple. Steer clear here.