Apple: Staying On The Sidelines As Near-Term Weakness Likely To Persist

Aug. 07, 2023 12:36 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Simple Investing
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The company has multiple levers to pull on the cost front to ensure that profitability and margins are maintained despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • Apple's iPad, Mac, and iPhone segment remains difficult in the near term, posing a weakness in revenues in the meantime.
  • The US smartphone market is likely to be a headwind to iPhone revenues as a result of inflation, weak consumer demand, and an elevated inventory position.
  • AAPL's capital return to shareholders remains attractive for long-term investors due to its massive net cash position and strong cash generation capabilities.
  • At 29x FY2024 P/E, the risk-reward is not attractive for investors to enter into the name.
MacBook pro 2021 half-open with iPhone 13 lit by the retina display

Wirestock

I have looked deep into Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) recent FY3Q23 quarter, and in this article, I will provide an analysis and my opinions about the quarter and what it means for Apple going forward.

The current quarter does highlight to

This article was written by

Simple Investing
