Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Constellium: Benefiting From The Strong Market Position And Pricing Power

Aug. 07, 2023 12:42 AM ETConstellium SE (CSTM)1 Comment
InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
350 Followers

Summary

  • Constellium reported another slump in Q2 2023 revenue while maintaining its pricing power and strong positions in aerospace and automotive end markets.
  • The outlook for the company remains favorable due to business model streamlining and focus on higher-margin areas and value-added production.
  • The valuation model incorporates more resilient revenue pattern consideration, resulting in up to 17% upside potential.

Рулоны металлического листа. Цинк, алюминий или стальные рулоны листа на складе на заводе.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is experiencing a downturn in revenue growth, which is driven mainly by packaging end-market weakness. However, the company is coping relatively well due to its pricing power and ability to exploit more successfully the momentum

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
350 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dr. Roth profile picture
Dr. Roth
Today, 1:09 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (88)
Thank you for your detailed factual analysis, which combined with your feel, provides a good basis for making an investment decision. I am long since a purchase at 5 and will continue to hold.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.