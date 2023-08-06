Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2023 11:54 PM ETKite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.42K Followers

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryan McCarthy - Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications

John Kite - Chairman and CEO

Tom McGowan - President and COO

Heath Fear - Executive Vice President and CFO

Dave Buell - Senior Vice President and CAO

Tyler Henshaw - Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Craig Mailman - Citi

Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Anthony Powell - Barclays

Lizzy Doykan - Bank of America

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo

Wesley Golladay - Baird

Paulina Rojas Schmidt - Green Street

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 Kite Realty Group Trust Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Bryan McCarthy. Please go ahead.

Bryan McCarthy

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Kite Realty Group’s second quarter earnings call. Some of today’s comments contain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions of future events and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. For more information about the factors that can adversely affect the company’s results, please see our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K.

Today’s remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to yesterday’s earnings press release available on our website for reconciliation of these non-GAAP performance measures to our GAAP financial results.

On the call with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.