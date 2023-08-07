Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Updated Q2 List Of Banks And Their Massive Paper Losses On Their Debt Securities Holdings

Aug. 07, 2023 12:55 AM ETBAC, BK, C, CMA, COF, JPM, PNC, TFC, WFC, ZION, MTB, USB1 Comment
Summary

  • Most of the banks on this list had even larger total unrealized losses at the end of 2Q compared to 1Q.
  • With interest rates moving higher, the unrealized losses may continue to increase in 3Q.
  • The BTFP lending program to distressed banks has reduced most of the March bank panic.
  • This unrealized loss issue is not going away anytime soon.

Stock prices of many banks have increased over the last few months but their large unrealized losses have, in general, not improved and many have even larger unrealized losses as of the end of 2Q. Investors and the general public seem to

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Article Update Today, 1:04 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (8.27K)
I could not include USB and BTM because they have not filed 10-Q reports yet. I will update after the 10-Q is filed.
Their data is incomplete - I used just data from July earnings report

M&T Bank Corp. (MTB)

June 30, 2023

Loss per share $9.87

Loss as a percentage of current stock price 7%

AFS $DK million cost - $DK million fair value = $441 million loss

HTM $DK million cost - $DK million fair value = $1,200 million loss

Total unrealized loss $1,641 million

(I used Average number of shares outstanding-until 10-Q filed)

(Specific AFS and HTM data unavailable until 10-Q filed used only data contained in July earnings release)

March 31, 2023

Loss per share $8.15

AFS $11,394 million cost - $11,039 million fair value = $355 million loss

HTM $16,202 million cost - $15,204 million fair value = $998 million loss

Total unrealized loss $1,353 million

December 31, 2022

Loss per share $9.53

AFS $11,193 million cost - $10,749 million fair value = $444 million loss

HTM $13,530 million cost - $12,375 million fair value = $1,155 million

Total unrealized loss $1,599 million

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

June 30,2023

Loss per share Dk

Loss as a percentage of stock price DK

AFS $DK million cost - $69,221 million fair value = $DK million loss

HTM $86,938 million cost - $DK million fair value = $DK million loss

Total loss $DK million

March 31, 2023

Loss per share $10.95

AFS $72,696 million cost - $65,491 million fair value = $7,205 million loss

HTM $88,462 million cost - $78,876 million fair value = $9,586 million loss

Total unrealized loss $16,791 million

December 31, 2022

Loss per share $12.68

AFS $81,450 million cost - $72,910 million fair value = $8,540 million loss

HTM $88,740 million cost - $77,874 million fair value = $10,866 million loss

Total loss $19,406 million
