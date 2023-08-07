Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citigroup: Bull Thesis Delayed But Not Aborted

Aug. 07, 2023 1:04 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)JPM
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
10.02K Followers

Summary

  • Citigroup's bull thesis is still expected to play out, but timelines have been pushed back to the end of 2025 due to recent setbacks.
  • Unfortunately, the key risks of higher capital requirements and a delay in the sale of Banamex Mexico have played out.
  • The good news, these are only temporary setbacks and the patient investor is likely to be rewarded handsomely.
  • At ~0.5x tangible book, Citi is the best risk/reward play in the large U.S. banking space.

Row of Citi bike rental bicycles at docking station in New York City. Shared bikes lined up in the street of NYC, USA.

MNStudio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In my prior article on Citigroup (NYSE:C), I set out my thesis where I anticipated the stock would be up by 100% by the end of 2024. This article is an update to my

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
10.02K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.