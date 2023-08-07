Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

I am revisiting my Q1 thesis on T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) in light of Q2 earnings and the recent developments on lead cables impacting AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

Looking back on my Q1 analysis, several key factors played a role in my sell recommendation. The wireless industry was experiencing a slowdown in growth, with growing shareholder expectations and an expanding value sector intensifying the downward pricing pressure. I felt that the industry headwinds were not reflected in T-Mobile's earnings guidance (forecasting both rate and volume growth to drive revenue), suggesting a potential misalignment with the conditions set to materialize in 2023.

Furthermore, T-Mobile's valuation ratios hit historical highs, implying an overpriced stock. Industry headwinds, high ratios, and overly optimistic management guidance led me to believe the stock was overvalued.

Since publication, T-Mobile has fallen more than 9% while the S&P 500 is up more than 9%. With the decrease, key ratios valuation ratios, while still elevated, have improved. In addition, management delivered on volume, but the rate continued to disappoint. Also, AT&T and Verizon's legal issues may continue to put downward pressure on pricing but give a potential PR boost to T-Mobile. At current pricing, I feel that upside potential and downside risk are balanced, and I revise my recommendation to hold.

What Do Lead Cables Mean For T-Mobile

If you've been tuning into the latest telecom news, you might have heard about a rather 'heavy' issue Verizon and AT&T are grappling with. Yes, I'm talking about the lead cable controversy. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, these telecom giants have reportedly left over 2,000 lead-coated cables from legacy operations in the ground.

While both companies have acknowledged the existence of these legacy lead-clad cables, they maintain that there is no evidence these cables are a leading cause of lead exposure. However, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is keen on getting more US EPA seeks lead-cable information from AT&T, Verizon on the matter.

This controversy has inevitably sparked concerns among investors, as evidenced by the stock price plunge for AT&T and Verizon. It's worth noting that these concerns extend beyond just the lead cables. Critics argue that misguided investments have prevented these telecom giants from modernizing their infrastructure.

As discussed in the infrastructure article from Fortune above, T-Mobile doesn't have the lead cable problem of its competitors. However, I believe it will still cause them issues. One of my biggest concerns last quarter was a telecom price war. T-Mobile has certainly performed better than I expected, but pricing is still challenged.

TMUS Q2 2023 Rate (TMUS Investor Relations)

In the Q2 2023 earnings presentation, T-Mobile reported that Postpaid ARPU was relatively flat, only growing from $48.69 to $48.73, driven by "higher promotional activity." More concerning, Prepaid ARPU was down from $38.95 to $37.98, and T-Mobile did not comment.

While the volume growth from impressive net adds offsets the pricing challenge, this is a long-term issue, especially in light of the lead cables. 3M recently reached a $10.3 Billion settlement over forever chemicals in the ground and water. Verizon and AT&T are already struggling with cash flow, and multiple analysts even note that AT&T's dividend is at risk. A billion-dollar settlement, on top of the negative PR, may make AT&T and Verizon desperate for customers. And I believe a desperate company lowers prices.

In addition to existing competitors, T-Mobile faces risks from MVNOs and a continuing will-they, wo-n't-they deal between Dish and Amazon. To this end, management left MVNO competition at: "we don't know" what the impact could be in the earnings call Q&A. Depending on where the deal goes from here, this could put additional downward pressure on pricing.

T-Mobile Raised Earnings Guidance

In my Q1 analysis, I stated that Management's earnings guidance was overly optimistic due to the need to improve both rate and volume, which would be challenging in the competitive environment. I am standing my ground on the rate issue, but T-Mobile exceeded my expectations on the volume side, posting the best postpaid additions in the industry at $299K. On the back of net additions and early recognition of merger synergies, T-Mobile raised its earnings guidance.

Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance (TMUS Investor Relations)

I still feel this guidance is overly optimistic due to the rate pressure we see in the results. However, I feel it is less aggressive than I thought now that management has delivered on net adds, and the merger synergies are highly likely now that we are halfway through the year. Here is an update to the rate/volume analysis I performed last quarter.

Q2 2023 Rate / Volume Analysis (Chart: Mike Dion; Data: Seeking Alpha)

I focus only on the rate side now that management has delivered on additions and even raised guidance. In addition, management stated during the earnings call Q&A that they were guiding flat to 1% EBITDA, which is a less aggressive assumption working in the earnings.

On both the rate and volume side, I feel the risk of missing earnings guidance, while still present, has decreased.

Valuation Ratios Still Elevated

Following the recent stock decline, valuation multiples are still elevated but improving.

TMUS Valuation Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

During my last report, I focused on Price / Sales (2.34) and EV / EBITDA (10.73) due to concerns about pricing and the downstream impact on profitability. Price / Sales have improved to 2.02, and EV / EBITDA has improved to 9.15, only 8% above the sector.

Similar to earnings guidance, the risk of overvaluation is still present but declining.

Upside Potential

The largest upside potential for T-Mobile is a benefit from the PR nightmare facing AT&T and Verizon. T-Mobile's recent Corporate Responsibility Report noted that T-Mobile was #1 out of 400 on USA Today's climate leader list. In addition, T-Mobile was the highest-rated carrier for corporate reputation.

T-Mobile can capitalize on AT&T and Verizon's PR issues by continuing to differentiate itself as a "consumer-friendly" brand. This could increase customer loyalty and potentially higher ARPU, which could benefit profitability.

In addition, T-Mobile's management team showed their ability to deliver on their commitments by exceeding the merger timeline and overdelivering on customer growth.

Verdict

T-Mobile appears to be navigating a shaky telecom earnings landscape with relative stability. Despite my concerns about missing earnings guidance, the risk has lessened as volume growth comes through. Valuation ratios, though still elevated, are showing signs of improvement, with Price/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples dropping to 2.02 and 9.15, respectively. These levels are only marginally above the sector average, signaling that the risk of overvaluation, while still real, is decreasing.

On the upside, I believe T-Mobile is well-positioned to leverage the PR missteps of competitors AT&T and Verizon. It's strong standing in environmental leadership and corporate reputation may serve as critical differentiators, potentially driving increased customer loyalty and higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Moreover, T-Mobile's successful track record with its merger timeline and customer growth further supports the belief in the management's ability to deliver on its commitments. I recommend that investors hold current positions at current pricing as I believe that upside potential and downside risk are balanced.