U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: SharkNinja Completes Listing As Wave Of Small IPOs Continues

Aug. 07, 2023 1:48 AM ETSN, PXDT, HRYU, MIRA, CTNT, ILLR, RR, VITT, SPGC, FTEL, VTRO
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.06K Followers

Summary

  • SharkNinja began trading on Monday after completing its direct distribution in connection with its spin-off from Hong Kong-listed parent JS Global Lifestyle.
  • Three issuers submitted initial filings this past week.
  • The IPO market’s annual August lull is here, and with no notable launches this past week, we likely won’t see any major deals until the fall.

golden phone with IPO stocks purchase app on the screen

Prykhodov

There were five pricings this past week, four of which are included in our IPO stats. Three issuers submitted initial filings. With the July IPO market behind us and no notable launches this past week, we likely won't see

This article was written by

