U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: SharkNinja Completes Listing As Wave Of Small IPOs Continues

There were five pricings this past week, four of which are included in our IPO stats. Three issuers submitted initial filings. With the July IPO market behind us and no notable launches this past week, we likely won't see any major deals until the fall.

While not included in the table below, SharkNinja (SN) (SharkNinja) began trading on Monday after completing its direct distribution in connection with its spin-off from Hong Kong-listed parent JS Global Lifestyle (OTCPK:JGLCF). The company opened for trading at $30.05, implying an initial market cap of $4.2 billion. SharkNinja has the #1-selling vacuum and #1-selling blender brands in the US, with $3.8 billion in annual revenue. It jumped more than 40% on the first day but finished the week down 11%.

Japanese device maker Pixie Dust Technologies (PXDT) (Pixie Dust Technologies) priced at the low end to raise $15 million at a $132 million market cap. The company's products include an ultrasonic scalp care device, a voice detection device, an acoustic stimulation device, a sound-absorbing material, and a factory workflow tool. Pixie Dust Technologies finished the week down 1%.

Korean social media platform Hanryu Holdings (HRYU) (Hanryu Holdings) raised $9 million at a $528 million market cap, representing an IPO float of less than 2% of basic shares outstanding. Hanryu Holdings operates FANTOO, a social media platform for fans of Korean culture, primarily K-pop. The company is early stage and has yet to generate revenue from its FANTOO platform. Hanryu Holdings finished the week down 40%.

THC-focused drug developer MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) (MIRA Pharmaceuticals) raised $9 million at a $107 million market cap. The US-based company is developing a new molecular synthetic THC analog for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia. It plans to submit its first IND by the end of 3Q24. MIRA Pharmaceuticals finished the week down 14%.

Luxury car importer Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (CTNT) (Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service) priced at the low end to raise $5 million at a $72 million market cap. The company purchases automobiles, primarily luxury brands such as Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF, OTCPK:MBGYY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), from the US market and resells them to parallel import car dealers in both China and the US. Cheetah Net finished the week down 34%.

Three issuers submitted initial filings this past week. Video-sharing platform Triller (ILLR) filed for a direct listing on the NYSE. Service robot developer Richtech Robotics (RR) (Richtech Robotics) filed to raise $22 million. Hong Kong-based financial services provider Vittoria (VITT) filed to raise $15 million.

The IPO market’s annual August lull is here, and with no notable launches this past week, we likely won’t see any major deals until the fall. Three small deals are currently on the calendar for the week ahead, two of which qualify for inclusion in our stats, though others may join last minute.

Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC) (Sacks Parente Golf) plans to raise $14 million at a $70 million market cap. Founded by experience golf equipment designers, Sacks Parente designs and sells golf putters, as well as shafts, grips, and head covers. Very small and highly unprofitable, the company opened a new manufacturing facility in Missouri in 2022 and intends to manufacture and assemble substantially all of its products in the US.

Holdover Fitell (FTEL) (Fitell) may raise $17 million at a $61 million market cap. The Australia-based fitness retailer sells branded equipment including weights, bars, power racks, benches, and gym machines. It plans to launch smart equipment and virtual fitness offerings in 2023. Fitell is small and competes with much larger players in the fitness market.

While not included below, Vitro Biopharma (VTRO) (Vitro Biopharma) plans to raise $10 million at a $37 million market cap. The biotech is developing novel stem cell-based therapies for autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders, and it plans to initiate Phase 1/2a trials in pediatric orphan disease Pitt Hopkins syndrome and long COVID in mid- to late-2023.

U.S. IPO Calendar IssuerBusiness Deal SizeMarket Cap Price RangeShares Filed TopBookrunners Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC) Camarillo, CA $14M$70M $4 - $53,000,000 Benchmark Designs and manufactures premium golf putters. Fitell (FTEL) Taren Point, Australia $17M$61M $5 - $63,000,000 Revere Sec.R. F. Lafferty Online retailer of gym and fitness equipment in Australia. Click to enlarge

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap-weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/3/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 41.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 18.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Airbnb (ABNB) (Airbnb) and Snowflake (SNOW) (Snowflake). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 5.6% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 10.6%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kuaishou and Porsche.

