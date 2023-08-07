Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (UTRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2023 12:54 AM ETMinerva Surgical, Inc. (UTRS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.42K Followers

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Caroline Corner - IR

Todd Usen - President & CEO

Joel Jung - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Minerva Surgical Q2 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Caroline Corner, Investor Relations. Thank you, ma'am. You may begin.

Caroline Corner

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Minerva's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Todd Usen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joel Jung, Chief Financial Officer.

This call will provide forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the markets in which Minerva Surgical operates; trends and expectations from Minerva's products and technology; trends and demand for Minerva's products; Minerva's expected financial performance, expenses and position in the market and outlook for fiscal year 2023.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please review Minerva's most recent filings with the SEC for additional information, particularly the risk factors described in Minerva's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which was filed on May 3, 2023, and will be updated in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which is expected to be filed with the SEC on August 3, 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.