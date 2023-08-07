Increasingly taller stacks of coins used to represent the law of compound interest. sarayut

Those who have followed my work for any length of time probably know that I am mostly a dividend growth investor. Thus, my goal is to construct a portfolio of quality businesses that prioritize their shareholders with consistent dividend raises.

With 57 payout increases to its credit throughout its 53-year dividend growth history, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) has been a steady dividend payer for a very long time. And the company is just days away from extending that dividend growth streak even further. For the first time since February, let's highlight the reasons why I like this stock so much that it is a top-five holding in my portfolio by annual dividend income.

Altria Group Is A Dividend Growth Machine

At first blush, Altria Group's dividend looks to be a yield trap: The stock's 8.53% dividend yield is substantially more than the S&P 500 index's 1.53% yield. But this huge yield isn't an anomaly compared to the average 7.32% yield of the tobacco industry.

Altria Group reported $4.84 in adjusted diluted EPS in 2022. Against the $3.64 in dividends per share that it paid during that year, the adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio worked out to 75.2%. For the tobacco industry, that's a pretty reasonable payout ratio.

Looking to the current year, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will produce $4.98 in adjusted diluted EPS. Factoring in a likely Q4 dividend per share of $0.98, the company is on pace to pay out $3.80 in dividends per share in 2023. This would work out to a still manageable adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 76.3%.

Analysts believe that Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS will compound at nearly 4% annually over the next five years. Since 4% annual dividend growth would keep the adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio in the mid-70% range, I am comfortable reiterating that dividend growth rate for the long haul.

A Solid First Half To Start 2023

Altria Group Q2 2023 Earnings Press Release

Altria Group recorded $10.2 billion in revenue net of excise taxes for the first half of 2023 ended June 30. For context, this was up 0.1% over the year-ago period (details sourced from page 1 of 26 of Altria Group Q2 2023 earnings press release).

Altria Group's revenue net of excise taxes in the smokeable products segment decreased by just 0.2% year over year to $8.9 billion in the first half. Leveraging the power of its Marlboro brand, the company passed higher prices onto consumers. This helped to largely offset the 10% decline in reported domestic cigarette shipment volumes during the first half (info according to page 6 of 26 of Altria Group Q2 2023 earnings press release).

Altria Group's oral tobacco segment reported $1.3 billion in revenue net of excise taxes for the first half of 2023, which was a 2.8% growth rate over the year-ago period. Thanks to its pricing prowess, the segment was able to overcome a 1.8% domestic shipment volume decrease in the first half (figures per page 9 of 26 of Altria Group Q2 2023 earnings press release).

Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS surged 5% higher year over year during the first half of 2023 to $2.50. This was due to the one-two punch of margin expansion and a reduction in the company's outstanding share count (details sourced from pages 22, 16, and 1 of Altria Group Q2 2023 earnings press release and page 1 of 28 of Altria Group Q2 2022 earnings press release).

Risks To Consider:

Altria Group's legendary brands, significant pricing power, and remarkable profitability undoubtedly make it a great business. However, there are still risks that investors should know.

In theory, Altria Group's heavy reliance on premium cigarette brand Marlboro could hurt it in a recessionary economic period. This is because some consumers could look to stretch their budgets further by switching to more affordable, discount cigarette brands.

Another risk to the company is the possibility that volume declines in its smokeable products segment could further accelerate. If recent moves such as the acquisition of NJOY Holdings aren't able to drive the growth necessary in the oral tobacco segment to offset such volume declines, Altria Group's fundamentals could languish.

The Stock Is Criminally Undervalued

Depending on your investment objectives, Altria Group could be a stock worth considering for your portfolio. However, this comes with the caveat that investors need to avoid paying too much to acquire ownership of the company. That is because a slower grower like Altria Group can't make up for a poor entry valuation. Therefore, I will use two valuation models to approximate the fair value of Altria Group's shares.

The first valuation model that I'll utilize to appraise the fair value of shares of Altria Group is the dividend discount model, which consists of three inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. Altria Group's next raise is presumably just days away, so I will use an annualized dividend per share of $3.92 for this input.

The next input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate required by an investor for their investments. My personal preference is for 10% annual total returns, so that is what I will be plugging in as an input.

The final input into the DDM is the annual DGR or dividend growth rate over the long term. As alluded to above, that will be 4%.

Using these inputs for the DDM, Altria Group's fair value is $65.33 a share. That implies Altria Group's shares are trading at a 32.5% discount to fair value and could have a 48.2% upside from the current share price of $44.08 (as of August 4, 2023).

The second valuation model that I will leverage to gauge the fair value of shares of Altria Group is the discounted cash flows model. This also contains three inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is trailing-twelve-month adjusted diluted EPS. Altria Group has generated $4.96 in adjusted diluted EPS over the past four quarters.

The second input into the DCF model is growth assumptions. For the sake of conservativism, I will use a 3% annual earnings growth rate for the next five years and a 2% annual earnings growth rate beyond that point.

The third input for the DCF model is the discount rate, which is an investor's annual total return rate preference. Again, I'll use 10%.

Accounting for these inputs into the DCF model, I get a fair value of $65.97 a share. This means that Altria Group's shares are priced 33.2% below fair value and can offer 49.7% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Upon averaging these two fair values out, I compute a fair value of $65.65 a share. That suggests that shares of Altria Group are trading at a 32.9% discount to fair value and could have a 48.9% upside from the current share price.

Summary: Altria Group Is A Convincing Buy For Investors Seeking Income

Absent a rally in the days ahead, Altria Group's massive 8.5% dividend yield is about to become even bigger following the anticipated payout raise. With more than a half-century of dividend growth, the company is as reliable as they come.

And as a result of its safe payout ratio and consistently growing earnings, dividend growth should keep up for years to come. Altria Group's sizable discount to fair value is the final factor that makes it a smart buy for income investors in my opinion.