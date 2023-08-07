Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NewtekOne: Q2 2023 Updates, Valuation Redo, Reiterate Buy

Aug. 07, 2023 2:36 AM ETNewtekOne Inc. (NEWT)
Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • NewtekOne's deposit growth is exceeding forecasts - the bank could reach $1 billion in deposits by Q2 2024. However, its growth is currently bottlenecked by the rate of loan issuances.
  • NewtekOne recently hired 3 executives, all of whom are from the former Iberiabank, who I believe form a natural leadership team for NewtekOne's expansion.
  • The securitization business, which I ignored in my previous article, has a significant ~20% ROE and cannot be ignored - NewtekOne will continue to recycle loan capital.
  • I redo my valuation of NewtekOne, this time including the securitization businesses, and arrive at a value of $736M. A significant margin of safety exists at current prices.

F-15 Fighter Jet flying over clouds

guvendemir

Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings in Q2 2023 were 26 cents/share, on which 18c/share of dividends were paid back in July. Even though this quarter's earnings are lower than last quarter's earnings, the company guidance is still on $1.70-$2.00/share of earnings

This article was written by

Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
1.55K Followers
I am a student studying mathematics, statistics, and economics. I write about whatever strikes my fancy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEWT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.