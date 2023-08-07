Paul Morigi

I have previously argued for the attractiveness of U.S. Treasuries specifically, and high-quality fixed income securities in general, highlighting an equity-competitive income yield, paired with a low default-risk ("risk-free" for Treasuries) pitch:

The 10-year treasury yield is now trading above 4%, and has thus topped the ∼3.6% dividend benchmark that investors expect from investing in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). The key question now is: Why should investors take the equity/ volatility risk on stocks when the U.S. government is offering a higher-yielding, "risk-free" alternative? Or formulated differently, should investors dump dividend stocks and pile into Treasurys instead? The short answer is yes. And the reasoning is in the question: If a risk-free bond security is yielding a higher income than an income-focused equity portfolio (higher yield and lower risk), than arguably only fools would not rotate their asset allocation.

With that frame of reference, and somewhat contrasting my thesis, the rating agency Fitch has recently downgrade U.S debt from 'AAA' to 'AA+', sparking concern among treasury investors that the "risk-free" pitch may not be as bullet proof as often suggested -- implying also that the attractive yield must be rebased to a new risk perception benchmark. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Warren Buffett, however, doesn't share concerns in relation to the "risk" of U.S. debt, and he continues to buy $10 billion worth of Treasuries per week. In Buffett's opinion, and I absolutely agree, "there are some things people should not be worrying about, and [the safety of U.S. debt] is one [of these things]".

What Happened: Fitch Downgraded U.S. Debt To AA+

On August 1st one of the big three rating agencies, Fitch, downgraded U.S. debt from 'AAA' to 'AA+', citing concerns about a fiscal deterioration anchored on a high and growing government debt burden, paired with an erosion of governance quality:

The rating downgrade of the United States reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance relative to 'AA' and 'AAA' rated peers over the last two decades that has manifested in repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.

In Fitch's view ...

... the [U.S.] government lacks a medium-term fiscal framework, unlike most peers, and has a complex budgeting process. These factors, along with several economic shocks as well as tax cuts and new spending initiatives ... [with] limited progress in tackling medium-term challenges related to rising social security and Medicare costs due to an aging population ...

... which has caused a steady increase in government debt over the past decade. Expressed in numbers, the rating agency has estimated that the U.S. government deficit will likely rise to 6.3% of GDP in 2023. And, looking at 2025, the country's debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to jump to 118.4% and the interest-to-revenue ratio could top 10%, as compared to 39.3% and 1% for the benchmark 'AAA' median, respectively.

Although Fitch signalled a downgrade as early as May this year, markets got spooked: Following the downgrade, 10-year yields touch 9-month high, topping a yield to maturity of 4.17%. Meanwhile, US stocks saw their largest one-day decline in months: The S&P 500 dropped 1.4 percent, its biggest daily drop since late April, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.2 percent, its biggest daily drop since February.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Continues To Buy Treasuries

Earlier this year, Warren Buffett commented on the attractiveness of investing in U.S. Treasuries, after the Fed aggressively hiked rates throughout 2022 and into 2023. And apparently, despite the Fitch downgrade, the Oracle of Omaha continues to like buying U.S. debt. Responding to a request for comment by CNBC on how the Fitch downgrade changes his position towards Treasurys, Buffett said that ...

... Berkshire bought $10 billion in U.S. Treasurys last Monday. We bought $10 billion in Treasurys this Monday. And the only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3-month or 6-month ...

... implying that Buffett continues to view the risk/ reward for U.S. debt investments as highly favorable.

After all, Buffett's nonchalant attitude towards the downgrade is not unreasonable. Investors should consider that in 2011, when U.S. debt was downgrade by Standard & Poor from 'AAA' to 'AA+', U.S. Treasury yields actually dropped, meaning that their prices appreciated. This counterintuitive reaction was, arguably, primarily driven by investors search for safe-haven assets during the heightened uncertainty in financial markets following the downgrade. And in that context, despite the downgrade, the U.S. Treasuries were considered a strong bet.

S&P Global Market intelligence

For reference, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ranks as one of the largest corporate holders of US government debt, with approximately $104 billion in short-term investments in US Treasuries reported at the end of March. In that context, Buffett highlighted that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have led to higher bond yields, which he estimated could boost Berkshire's annual income by approximately $5 billion vs. 2022; and, with subsequent rate hikes by the Fed, the return has likely increased further.

Treasuries Remain Safe-Haven Assets; With Attractive Yields

The macro environment remains highly uncertain. And while investment banks such as JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC) flip flop their recession estimates and asset allocation recommendations, Treasuries offer investors not only an investment characterized by safety and stability, but also by an attractive yield: For reference, the 2-year Treasuries have a YTM of approximately 5% and 10-year Treasuries have recently topped a YTM of 4%. Accordingly, with short-term (<2 year) inflation projections trending below 3%, it is suggested that Treasuries reward investors with a 2% post-inflation return. This attractive return, paired with an almost-fully-valued equity market, makes me wonder: "Why not take the 2% real return wait to see what equity market offer in 12-24 months from now, after much of the macro uncertainty has likely unfolded?

In that context, it is interesting to note that Buffett also liked U.S. Treasurys in 2007/ 08, prior to the financial crisis. Then when crisis hit, and even the market for AAA corporate debt froze, Treasuries not only remained highly liquid for sellers to exit their positions, but even appreciated due to a favorable skew in demand/ supply balance. Accordingly, Buffett could easily offload Berkshire's position in Treasurys and scoop up equity bargains.

Defying the Fitch downgrade of U.S. debt, I side with Warren Buffett and continue to like the attractiveness of investing in Treasuries. In my opinion, and as also noted by Elon Musk, "Treasurys are a no brainer".