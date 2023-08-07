Thapana Onphalai

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is a very well-managed business development company that has a strong focus on the technology and life science sectors.

Before release of quarterly earnings, the BDC recently announced yet another raise in its regular dividend, by 2.6%, to $0.40 per share. The BDC saw strong portfolio performance in the second quarter and maintained perfect credit quality a well.

With that being said, I am not advising passive income investors to chase Hercules Capital's stock price as the BDC has recovered from the first quarter valuation shock related to the collapse of SVB.

With a forward dividend yield of 10.3% and now with the stock trading at a significant premium to net asset value again, a neutral stock rating seems appropriate.

Full Valuation Recovery

Hercules Capital has made a full recovery since the market went into a panic in March related to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. With a full recovery taking place, a buy rating no longer makes sense and a downgrade, in my view, is a prudent move.

HTGC Stock Price (Finviz.com)

Debt-Centric Investment Portfolio With Perfect Credit Quality

Hercules Capital offers passive income investors the opportunity to invest in a portfolio that has a heavy focus on the technology and life science industries. As such, Hercules Capital's niche focus translates into less portfolio diversification compared to BDCs that invest across the sector spectrum and don't just select a number of niches to invest in.

Hercules Capital's investment portfolio was valued at $2.94 billion at the end of the second quarter and on top of that the BDC invested $170.5 million in Equity and Warrants (on a fair value basis) that could spice up Hercules Capital's investment returns if one of its portfolio companies has a liquidity or M&A event. Debt investments reflected 94% of all investments in Hercules Capital's portfolio.

Hercules Capital had a good second quarter from a funding perspective as well: The BDC had $352.9 million in new debt investment fundings in the second quarter. However, due to early repayments, the debt investment portfolio declined approximately $31M in value compared to the prior quarter.

Total Investments Portfolio (Hercules Capital)

The main reason why I aggressively doubled down on Hercules Capital in March is because investors unnecessarily panicked about HTGC's exposure to the venture capital market (which was a core focus of Silicon Valley Bank) and because the BDC has consistently produced very solid investment quality.

The non-accrual ratio, which measures a portfolio's credit quality, once again was 0.0% in the second quarter, unchanged from 1Q-23. A 0% non-accrual ratio is obviously the best possible outcome for a BDC as the credit portfolio is fully performing and borrowers make their payments on time.

Non-Accrual Ratio (Hercules Capital)

Uptick In Core Yields Drives NII Gains

Due to the rise in interest rates Hercules Capital's debt investment portfolio is producing a much higher than average effective yield right now than it used to.

In the second quarter, Hercules Capital's effective yield rose to 16% which was substantially above the median yield of 13%. As a consequence, Hercules Capital's reported record total investment income of $116.2 million, reflecting more than 61% YoY growth.

Effective Yield (Hercules Capital)

Dividend Raise And Coverage

Hercules Capital, as opposed to many other BDCs, is a serial dividend raiser, meaning the BDC is regularly growing its regular dividend and paying supplemental dividends.

Just before the BDC reported results for 2Q-23, Hercules Capital announced that it would increase its regular dividend from $0.39 per share to $0.40 per share, handing investors a 2.6% raise.

Furthermore, Hercules Capital announced the payment of a $0.08 per share supplemental dividend which means investors are going to get paid $0.48 per share on August 25, 2023. Hence, passive income investors get a 10.3% forward dividend yield (2 remaining supplemental dividends of $0.08 per share + a raised base dividend of $0.40 per share).

Hercules Capital earned $0.53 per share in net investment income in the second quarter and the BDC produced a dividend coverage ratio of 136%.

Including the special dividend of $0.08 per share which was also paid in the last quarter, the dividend coverage ratio was still an impressive 113%. The base dividend, hence, should be very safe moving forward.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Now Fully Priced

Hercules Capital reported a NAV increase of 1.3% from 1Q-23 which brought the NAV to $10.96 per share. Since HTGC is trading at $17.08, the BDC is valued at a huge premium of more than 50% to its NAV. This makes HTGC one of the most expensive BDCs for passive income investors to own.

Though I recommended the BDC aggressively earlier due to Hercules Capital's strong portfolio quality, depressed price and good dividend coverage, the valuation argument no longer works in favor of HTGC.

Data by YCharts

Key Metrics To Watch To Spot Growing Risks Early

By far the two most important key metrics to watch are the dividend coverage ratio, which measures the degree of a BDC's dividend stability, and the non-accrual ratio, which measures credit quality.

Both ratios reflected a healthy portfolio and financial situation for Hercules Capital in the second quarter. Moving forward, a deterioration of either of those two ratios might result in a sell rating for HTGC.

My Conclusion

Hercules Capital is one of those BDCs that rarely disappoint. Though the market panicked about the BDC's exposure to venture capital-backed companies in March, Hercules Capital quickly recovered its losses and managed to supply yet another dividend hike.

The portfolio remained very well-performing, though maybe not as well diversified as other BDCs, due to its niche focus. However, this has not hurt Hercules Capital's performance and the portfolio exhibited very healthy credit quality (0.0% non-accruals) in the second quarter.

The large increase in the BDC's market valuation since March, however, cannot be ignored and I am downgrading HTGC correspondingly to hold.