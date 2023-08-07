Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional: EBITDA Margin Suffers Amid Steel Price Drop And Operational Challenges

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
91 Followers

Summary

  • Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional's financial performance in Q2 2023 was impacted by falling steel prices and operational challenges, leading to a decline in the EBITDA margin.
  • The company faces difficulties in promoting volume at the expense of realized prices, affecting profitability in the steel and mining sectors.
  • SID's valuation is stretched, with a forward P/E ratio of 22x, significantly higher than the industry average, making it less appealing compared to peers like Gerdau and Usiminas.

loading of iron ore in CSN train cars. ore production. Mining and rail freight. Brazilian steel company

caio acquesta/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) ("CSN") holds the position of Brazil's second-largest iron ore exporter and is among the top five competitors in the international market. However, the company's revenues are susceptible to economic fluctuations, changes in commodity

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
91 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GGB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.