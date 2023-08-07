Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Applied Therapeutics: No Money And No Good Data

Summary

  • Applied Therapeutics has experienced regular positive trial updates, frequent delays in NDA submission, and multiple dilutive stock offerings.
  • The company's lead candidate, AT-007, showed a strong reduction in plasma galactitol but did not meet the FDA's requirement for a clinical outcomes study.
  • APLT has a poor financial condition with a cash runway of only one quarter, and the lack of solid data and funding poses significant risks.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) two and a half years ago, when they had already completed a phase 3 adult study, and were expecting an NDA for lead candidate AT-007 in Galactosemia “no later than Q3 2021.” Fast

Avisol Capital Partners runs the Total Pharma Tracker Seeking Alpha Marketplace service. This is managed by Dr Asok Dutta, BVScAH and Dr Udaya Kumar Maiya, MD Oncologist.

Dr Dutta is a retired veterinary surgeon. He has over 40 years experience in the industry. Dr Maiya is a well-known oncologist who has 30 years in the medical field, including as Medical Director of various healthcare institutions. Both doctors are also avid private investors. They are assisted by a number of finance professionals in developing this service.

Disclaimer - we are not investment advisors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important: My Hold rating only means "I will not Buy now." I am not telling *you* to hold, because I see some risks here. But I am also not telling you to *sell*, because, a) the risks are not insurmountable, and b) you may have bought at such a low price that your risk-benefit ratio is acceptable to you. Thus, my “Hold” is a bearish rating, but it is not as bearish as a “Sell” rating.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

StKar profile picture
StKar
Today, 4:20 AM
Comments (336)
What about the rest of the pipeline and upcoming catalyst (Diabetic cardiomyopathy ph3 results end of 2023) in addition to potential good outcome for AT-007?
StKar profile picture
StKar
Today, 4:17 AM
Comments (336)
"APLT has a poor financial condition with a cash runway of only one quarter"

I don't believe the above statement to be accurate after recent 30m raise

"The capital raised in the Private Placement, in addition to current cash and potential milestones expected from the Advanz European licensing partnership, are expected to fund the business through the middle of 2024."
seekingalpha.com/...

In other words cash should be enough for the major catalysts
Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Today, 4:23 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.65K)
@StKar They raised 30 mn. Expense figure is from March. So $23mn spent in june qtr, 30mn to fund running qtr.
StKar profile picture
StKar
Today, 5:04 AM
Comments (336)
@Avisol Capital Partners
So you disagree with the company's official guidance;
"The capital raised in the Private Placement, in addition to current cash and potential milestones expected from the Advanz European licensing partnership, are expected to fund the business through the middle of 2024." which also takes into account potential milestone payment (which I acknowledge may not be achieved).

Based on Q1 results:
"$22.9 million as of March 31, 2023" + "additional $30 million of gross proceeds" (April 2023) = $50M

R&D $15.9M + G&A $5.6M = $21.5.

So based on above cash balance and assuming same ongoing costs there should be enough cash for a bit more than 2 quarters (Q2 + Q3 2023), not accounting for potential milestone payment

Upcoming catalysts;
- Outcome of pre-NDA meeting with FDA (which is planned for "this summer"), If positive APLT should be ok. If negative then I agree it's a problem.
- EMA application "fall 2023" (which may be elligible for milestone payment)
- upcoming data readouts in SORD Deficiency and Diabetic Cardiomyopathy in 2023
StKar profile picture
StKar
Today, 4:11 AM
Comments (336)
A bit superficial analysis of the data.
Primary outcome missed (p=0.1) due to lack of language deterioration in placebo (non-pharmaceuticals interventions appear to be effective for this domain). All other parameters (activities of daily living, behavior, cognition, tremor) better with treatment (stable/improving vs worsening in placebo). And these were clinically meaningful. Also benefits in language in more advanced cases.
It's a rare disease with no treatment options
Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Today, 4:24 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (1.65K)
@StKar I am not a big believer in post hoc analysis. Barring very rare cases, primary endpoint not met means story is over.
StKar profile picture
StKar
Today, 4:47 AM
Comments (336)
@Avisol Capital Partners

Is it post-hoc though? It is the predefined components of the composite outcome

From the 10-Q
"On April 24, 2023 we presented clinical data from the ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study. Treatment with AT-007 (govorestat) demonstrated consistent and sustained clinical benefit on activities of daily living, behavioral symptoms, cognition, adaptive behavior and tremor. While statistical significance defined as a p value of <0.05 was not met on the primary endpoint, systematic improvement over time was demonstrated for the overall primary endpoint (p=0.1030) and for a pre-specified sensitivity analyses including cognition (p=0.0698)"

To highlight "pre-specificied sensitivity analyses". So NOT post-hoc
