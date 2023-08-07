Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Earnings: Forward Estimates Have Definitely Firmed

Summary

  • The forward 4-quarter estimate rose $0.40 this past week to $230.84 from last week’s $230.44.
  • For the first time this quarter, the quarterly, bottom-up, S&P 500 EPS estimate for Q2 ’23 ended the week at $53.26, higher than the June 30 ’23 bottom-up estimate for Q2 ’23 of $52.91.
  • Earnings watchers are not seeing the slow, steady, downward revisions to 2nd half ’23 and 2024 EPS data that is normally in evidence in a "normal" market so to speak.

Last week’s blog post could have been cut and pasted again and left as this week’s blog post, but it’s best to update readers on the numbers and give you a look at the trends in the data.

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

