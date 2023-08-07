5 REITs That Will Likely Hike Their Dividends

PM Images

The market sentiment is finally starting to turn for REITs.

As the second quarter results roll in, investors are now finally recognizing that the recent surge in interest rates really isn't impacting them by much.

In most cases, cash flows have actually kept on rising because REITs use little debt and rents keep rising at a rapid pace.

Of course, higher interest rates are a bad thing, but they are the result of high inflation, which is a very good thing for REITs.

So far, the market has just focused on the higher interest rates, but now it is finally doing the right thing and asking itself: which has the biggest impact? The high inflation on rents or the higher interest rates on expenses?

It turns out that the high inflation has had a greater positive impact in most cases and this explains why REIT cash flows keep on rising and dividends continue to be hiked.

In today's article, we look at 5 REITs that we expect to hike their dividend in the near term. We think that now is a good time to buy shares of these REITs because they remain heavily discounted and historically, REITs tend to rise following dividend hike announcements.

We have cherry-picked a portfolio of such discounted dividend-growing REITs to maximize our gains in the recovery:

Simon Property Group (SPG)

This first one may surprise some of you because SPG is a mall REIT.

Is there really growth in this sector some of you might be asking yourself.

But the answer is yes. SPG's malls are some of the best in the nation and those aren't going anywhere. They have transformed into mixed-use destinations that are resilient to Amazon (AMZN) and they continue to grow their sales and rents even today.

In fact, their average sales per square foot reached new all-time highs in the last quarter!

Simon Property Group

This has already resulted in two small ~3% dividend hikes earlier this year but I expect more.

Their payout ratio is only at about 62%, which is well below their historic range and they continue to grow at a good pace.

Moreover, their close peer, Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) recently announced a big 13% dividend hike, and I think that this will push SPG to step up its dividend growth since they are both competing for investor capital.

SPG is today priced at just 10x FFO and a generous 6% dividend yield. I think that its fair value is about 30-50% higher from here and we own a position in our Core Portfolio. The combo of high yield, growth, and upside is very compelling - especially coming from a blue-chip like SPG.

NNN REIT (NNN)

This one is a much easier pick for this list.

NNN has hiked its dividend for over 30 years in a row. Not even the dotcom crash, the great financial crisis, or the pandemic could stop its dividend growth streak:

NNN REIT

What's its secret?

It invests in defensive single-tenant net lease properties such as 7/11 convenience stores, Chevron (CVX) gas stations, and Dollar General (DG) grocery stores.

They generate very steady income because the leases are typically 10+ years long, include pre-set annual rent increases, and all property expenses are covered by the tenant.

NNN REIT

NNN then combines this defensive business model with a fortress balance sheet that has little debt and exceptionally long maturities at 13 years on average.

Today, their payout ratio is still very reasonable at 70% and their cash flow is likely to keep growing at 4-5% per year over the long run. Therefore, I would expect another ~5% dividend hike within a year from now.

That's quite attractive considering that the REIT is today priced at 12.5x FFO and offers a 5.6% dividend yield.

Just the yield and growth combined together should be enough to reach 10%+ annual total returns, and I think that we can conservatively expect about 30% upside on top of that as its FFO multiple expands closer to its historic range of 16-18x.

BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF / HOM.U)

BSR REIT is the best-kept secret of the apartment REIT sector.

Most investors don't know about it because it is primarily listed in Canada, but all of its investments are actually in the US, and here's why it really stands out in its peer group.

It is focused on the famous Texas triangle, which is experiencing some of the fastest growth in the nation, but despite that, it is today priced at a discount to its peers.

In the first quarter of this year, its same property NOI rose by 17.8% and this translated into a ~10% increase in FFO per share. It shows once more that lots of REITs are able to keep on growing at a rapid pace, even despite the negative impact of rising interest rates.

BSR REIT

Today, the REIT's payout ratio remains low at 55% and this is intentional because they want to use a large chunk of their cash flow to buy back shares while they are heavily discounted, trading at a 38% discount to NAV.

But as their valuation recovers a bit, they will likely bump up the dividend and the dividend could be quite significant.

This is one of our largest residential real estate investments at this time. We love the idea of buying rapidly growing Texan apartment communities at just 62% of their equity value.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

AMH is one of just a few REITs that specialize in single-family rentals.

The surge in interest rates actually benefits these REITs in a weird way. It makes homeownership unaffordable for the masses and as a result, it also grows the pool of renters.

More demand for single-family rentals > higher rents.

That explains the ~10% hike in their rents so far this year and this has translated into 8% growth in their FFO per share. They also noted back then that they were optimistic that the growth would continue:

"Continued robust demand and superior execution from our teams drove strong second quarter results and an increase in our full year Core FFO per share guidance by three cents at the midpoint," said David Singelyn, AMH's Chief Executive Officer.

American Homes 4 Rent

Today, their payout ratio is just around 55%, leaving ample room for dividend growth. I think that a 5-10% hike is likely within a year from now.

However, the valuation of the REIT is not quite as compelling and for this reason, I am favoring other names at this time.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

GLPI is one of just two casino REITs. It is the smaller peer of VICI Properties (VICI).

Just like NNN, it earns steady and predictable rental income from long-term leases with pre-set increases and the tenants are responsible for most property expenses.

On top of that, they are aggressively buying new properties and selling existing ones when appropriate to recycle capital into better uses.

Earlier this year, they acquired the Bally's Tiverton and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi for total consideration of $635 million and they got a nice 7.6% cap rate for these assets:

Even after already hiking their 2023 dividend by 4.3%, the payout ratio remains very reasonable at 76% and the cash flow keeps on growing steadily.

Once more, I think that another dividend hike is likely within a year from now, and that's quite attractive considering that the shares yield 6%.

I also think that there is a bit upside potential from multiple expansion. They are today priced at ~13x FFO, which is very reasonable for a REIT of this quality. If their multiple expanded to ~15x, that would unlock 15-20% upside from here.

Bottom Line

Today, most REITs are doing very well but remain heavily discounted due to an overreaction to rising interest rates.

The reality is that REITs use little leverage and maturities are long. Yet, rents keep growing at a rapid pace and lots of REITs are even hiking their dividends.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.